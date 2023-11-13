Take Charge Christchurch Expo to include NZ's largest BEV display

The 2023 Take Charge Christchurch Expo is set to redefine the electric vehicle (EV) landscape in New Zealand by showcasing an impressive array of nearly 50 battery electric cars, vans, and a ute. This exhibition promises a firsthand experience of cutting-edge vehicle technology, motivating individuals to make the switch from conventional ICE-powered vehicles.

With a staggering 46 models on display, the expo boasts the largest collection of new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the country. Enthusiasts and curious onlookers can explore a diverse range of options, covering various price points and ensuring accessibility for all.

Leading automotive manufacturers such as Abarth, Audi, BMW, BYD, Citroen, Cupra, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GWM, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Opel, Peugeot, Polestar, Porsche, Skoda, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and LDV will have their latest electric models on display. This extensive representation ensures visitors can witness the latest EVs across different brands.

The expo extends beyond just cars. Attendees can explore a range of electric vehicle chargers and even battery electric outboard motors, providing a holistic view of the rapidly advancing electric vehicle ecosystem.

To add to the excitement, exhibitors have lined up enticing prizes for lucky attendees. Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre will host this free event, which will run from 25-26 November, 2023.