Suzuki NZ tops Canstar Blue customer satisfaction: more 5-star ratings than other 10 brands combined

Suzuki New Zealand has taken home the Canstar Blue Customer Satisfaction New Car Award for 2024 and received an outstanding five stars in all categories, earning more top 5-star ratings from its customers than the other 10 car brands in the survey combined.

Canstar says Jimny is 'perfect for the city'. Hmmm. Anyway, customers love it.

Other car brands included in the 2024 were (in order of Canstar ranking): Mazda, Toyota, Ford, Kia, Audi, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and BMW.

Canstar is an independent consumer advice organisation that covers more than 30,000 products and services. It's funded by lead referrals, advertising, subscriptions and award licensing. To see the New Car results and scoring methodology click here.

For the Customer Satisfaction New Car Award, buyers rated their new vehicles across six categories comprising overall satisfaction with the car, aftersales service, driving experience, point of sale service, reliability and value for money.

Bruce Pitchers, editor for Canstar Blue, said Suzuki dominated the ratings: “The brand achieved a quite remarkable set of perfect 5-star ratings across the award categories. No other car brand earned a 5-star rating for Overall Satisfaction.

“In total, only three other car brands earned the 5-star rating at all, and then only one apiece.

For those in the survey the most important features and considerations when purchasing a new car were price (21 per cent), safety features and safety rating (18pc), functionality (18pc) and fuel economy (12pc).