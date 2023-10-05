Suzuki has hit 80 million sales worldwide. But do you know what its top-selling model is?

Suzuki Motor Corporation has hit "accumulated worldwide automobile sales" (so all cars, ever, everywhere) of 80 million. A huge number, although it's taken a while to get there. The company's first passenger car, the Suzulight, was launched in October 1955.

Suzulight was Suzuki's first passenger car, in 1955. And exported as early as 1959.

As expected, Japan is the brand's top market, accounting for 36 per cent of those total sales over 68 years. Also expected is India's prominence (32.6 per cent): Suzuki is well-established as a domestic-market brand there, following a joint venture with Maruti in 1981, later taking sole ownership of "Maruti Suzuki" in 2007.

India is the world's third-largest car market overall and Maruti Suzuki is the number one maker of passenger vehicles there.

However, export was also important from the outset. Overseas sales of the Suzulight started as early as 1959. Overseas manufacturing started in 1975, in Pakistan, followed by India and Hungary (where Suzuki is also very much embraced as a local brand). The company currently has 15 production facilities in 10 countries.

Alto is Suzuki's number one model of all time. The first-gen model is also pictured top-of-page.

But which is the top Suzuki of all time? It's the Alto, which was launched in 1979 and accounts for a staggering 20 per cent of that 80m total.

It started as a Japanese mini-car, but became equally important in India, where it plays a key role in Suzuki's sales success.

WagonR is number two on the total sales list. It's the box Suzuki's Japanese success came in.

The second best-seller is the quirky WagonR series, while number three is the Swift.

Both Alto and WagonR have been sold in New Zealand in the past, but no more. However, Swift is still a familiar and favoured small car among Kiwi buyers.

TOP SUZUKIS OF ALL TIME

Alto (20 per cent share of 80m sales)

WagonR (11.8pc)

Swift (11.2pc)

Every (10.5pc)

Carry (9.1pc)

Vitara (4.9pc)

Jimny (4.2pc)