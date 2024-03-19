Subaru WRX tapped as race control vehicle for Supercars Taupō round

The 2024 Repco Supercars Championship is set to introduce a new addition to its lineup of race control vehicles at the Taupō-based ITM Taupō Super400 event, scheduled for 19-21 April 2024.

Subaru of New Zealand steps into the spotlight by supplying two bp Ultimate Subaru WRXs, indicating a significant partnership with the Supercars event.

Subaru's motorsport legacy fuels Supercars role

Subaru WRX Tatsu

With a storied history in motorsport, particularly in rallying, the Subaru WRX is an iconic performance model that boasts a rich pedigree. This vehicle's legacy thrives on the gravel, where it has demonstrated its prowess and reliability for many years.

Subaru of New Zealand has previously highlighted the WRX's capabilities at the Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell, offering the Subaru WRX Experience to conference and incentive customers since 2016.

A new chapter for WRX in Supercars

Subaru WRX Aka

The introduction of the WRX as race control vehicles at the Supercars event marks a new chapter for Subaru in Australasian motorsport.

This partnership is celebrated by Supercars Chief Executive Officer, Shane Howard, who commended Subaru as a globally admired brand and a favourite among motorsport enthusiasts. "We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Supercars, showcasing Subaru as part of our bp official vehicle fleet," said Howard.

In addition to their role as race control vehicles, the Taupō Supercars event will also see the debut of special edition WRX models on the track, including the WRX Tatsu, named after the Japanese word for 'dragon', in WR (World Rally) Blue, and the WRX Aka, meaning 'red' in Japanese.

Exciting future

This initiative by Subaru of New Zealand is part of a broader Australasian collaboration, with Subaru Australia providing WRXs for the Australian-based rounds of the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship.

This cross-border partnership not only highlights WRX's prowess but also Subaru's dedication to motorsport and its fans across the region.

But it's not just Subaru. The Porsche Taycan was previously announced as the first electric safety car in Supercars history.

Porsche Taycan GTS as the bp pulse safety car

What's the difference between a race control vehicle and a safety car in motorsport, you might ask?

Well, a race control vehicle is a unit that uses CCTV and car cameras to ensure the race is safe, legal, and on schedule.

Meanwhile, a safety car is used when competitors or officials are in immediate danger.

Perhaps that's why many were intrigued when the massive BMW XM was announced as a safety car for the 2024 Repco Bathurst 12 Hour event.

Nonetheless, the addition of these vehicles should only add more excitement to local motorsport.