Subaru Outback XT Special Edition set for New Zealand

If you haven't noticed by now, Subaru has a curious penchant for launching special editions of its more popular models. Last June, Subaru of New Zealand launched the limited and Kiwi-exclusive WRX 2.4T AKA.

Now the company is at it again with the Subaru Outback XT Special Edition. Like the WRX AKA, only 10 examples will arrive in the country.

Subaru says this is the "Greatest Outback of All Time," so it has a lot resting on its shoulders. This limited model combines the looks of the Outback X variant and the amenities and tech features of the Outback XT Touring, effectively creating a vehicle you can't find anywhere else.

Subaru Outback XT Special Edition specs and features

In terms of looks, Outback XT Special Edition immediately catches attention with its Geyser Blue paint finish, the only colour option available.

It also features an assortment of blacked-out elements, including the front grille, bumper surrounds, door mirrors, and rear badges. Also finished in Crystal Black are the rear garnishes, rear spoiler, and shark's fin antenna.

This midsize SUV rides on 18-inch metallic alloy wheels finished in dark grey, complemented by Green Outback badging on the side cladding.

Other notable exterior features include front and side cameras, a hands-free powered tailgate, and a sunroof.

Inside, Outback XT Special Edition comes plush with black Nappa leather seat trim, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with dual memory functionality, and heated seats all around.

Additionally, this version gets an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and satelilte navigation. Audio comes through a Harman Kardon speaker system.

Of course, it also features the latest Subaru EyeSight driver-assistance suite, including adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, and other advanced safety features.

Under the hood, the Subaru Outback XT Special Edition gets power from a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged Boxer engine with 183 kW and 350 Nm of torque, mated to a Subaru's continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Subaru Outback XT Special Edition pricing and release date

As mentioned, only 10 examples of the Outback XT Special Edition will be available in New Zealand. It will sell for $71,490 before on-road costs. Subaru of New Zealand says the exclusive midsize SUV will arrive mid-August, so interested buyers would do well to head to their local showrooms soon.