Skoda Vision GT concept revealed for Gran Turismo 7

Skoda has launched the Vision Gran Turismo concept car for the Gran Turismo 7 video game for PlayStation.

This all-electric, high-performance concept car is a homage to Skoda’s motorsport heritage and its commitment to future technologies.

Inspired by the Iconic 1100 OHC Spider

The design of the Skoda Vision GT concept draws direct inspiration from the 1957 1100 OHC Spider, a race car developed to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This contemporary reinterpretation incorporates features from this legendary model with a twist of modernity through Skoda’s 'Modern Solid design language.

The single-seat sports car concept is noted for its sleek, aerodynamic design, including active components like a bespoke split rear wing that adapts to driving conditions for enhanced performance.

Other distinctive elements such as minimalist lighting and a vertical rear fin enhance its dynamic appearance, positioning the Vision GT as a standout model in the virtual racing world.

Its dimensions place it in the same size class as the Toyota Supra, though it stands considerably lower, adding to its sporty profile.

Dual liveries

The Skoda Vision GT comes in two liveries: Explorer, featuring matte green reminiscent of the Vision 7S concept, and Heritage, which reflects the design of the 130 RS rally car, famous for its 1977 Monte Carlo Rally class victory.

These designs not only celebrate Skoda’s historical achievements but also bridge the gap between traditional motorsport and a futuristic virtual racing experience.

Game-breaking performance

The Skoda Vision GT's power comes from four synchronous electric motors, delivering a combined 800kW/1020Nm and providing all-wheel drive. This setup is supported by an 87kWh lithium-ion battery pack, ensuring robust performance in Gran Turismo 7's virtual tracks.

Unique interior

Inside, the Vision GT boasts a minimalist digital cockpit centred around the driver, similar to a Formula racing car. It includes a sports bucket seat with a six-point harness and a customisable carbon fibre steering wheel designed with inputs from professional gamers.

The steering wheel also features a crystal stone as the power meter, enhancing the interactive gaming experience, especially for virtual reality (VR) gaming with the PlayStation VR2.

Skoda's vision for the future

As Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda, states, the Vision Gran Turismo concept "bridges our rich heritage to our electric future," highlighting the blend of tradition with cutting-edge technology.

This initiative showcases Skoda’s dedication to innovation while marking its foray into e-racing, appealing to a new generation of racing enthusiasts.

The addition of the Vision GT to Gran Turismo 7 helps Skoda tap into the vibrant gaming community, promoting the brand among a global audience while celebrating its storied past and electrified future.