Skoda Epiq EV: Czech brand showcases new 'Modern Solid' baby SUV

David Linklater

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

Great news: Skoda has thought of another model name starting with "E" and ending in "q", which means it can ready another pure-electric SUV.

Skoda Epiq EV.
Epiq has chunky SUV looks, but it's a city car. As is the fashion.

Revealed as a "design study" only at this stage, Epic will be Skoda's entry-level EV-SUV when it goes on sale in 2025. It's supermini-sized, at just 4.1m in length, but Skoda is promising a range of 400km (no battery or motor specifications at this sage though) and impressive cargo space of 490 litres. Think a Jeep Avenger style of thing.

The exterior design language is something called Modern Solid, which Skoda says "combines robustness, functionality and authenticity."

The Tech-Deck Face in gloss black is a modern reinterpretation of the familiar Škoda grille and houses electrical devices like the distance radar and the front camera. The front headlamps are in a lower, secondary position.

Skoda Epiq EV.
Not six (Suzuki) or seven (Jeep) bars, but eight for Epiq! And orange bits.

The Škoda Epiq also supports bidirectional charging, transforming the car into a rolling energy storage unit.

Much of the look is minimalist, but there are also splashes of colour: Flashy Orange detailing on the roof rails, wheels and bumpers.

The two-spoke steering wheel showcases the new Škoda lettering as well as physical buttons and haptic scroll wheels, also with Flashy Orange accents. The mobile digital key enables a wide range of interactions via the customer’s mobile phone.

Skoda Epiq EV.
Cabin packed with eco-materials and a focus on digital. And orange bits.

The Epiq interior will feature eco-materials. It has an open storage compartment that includes a wireless mobile phone charger in the free-floating centre console, as well as multiple storage compartments.

The boot features bag hooks, cargo elements, fastening hooks and a hidden underfloor compartment. 

The Epic name fits into the nomenclature of Škoda’s BEV-SUV models: the E at the beginning stands for a battery-electric Škoda model, while the Q at the end identifies it as a member of the brand’s SUV family.

The city SUV crossover will be made in Pamplona, Spain, as a joint development and production project of Volkswagen’s brand group. It's one of six new electric Skodas planned in the next two years.

Gallery

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.