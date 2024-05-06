Skoda Enyaq RS Race teased as new electric race car

Skoda Auto recently released the first sketches of its new concept vehicle, the Enyaq RS Race, which promises to blend motorsport thrills with the brand's commitment to sustainability.

This design study showcases Skoda's progressive outlook and explores how motorsport technologies can advance the development of its production battery electric vehicle (BEV) models.

Pushing the envelope

Skoda says the Enyaq RS Race concept finds footing in its rich heritage in motorsport, representing a significant step towards a more sustainable future in racing.

Michal Hrabánek, Head of Škoda Motorsport, states, "As early as 2021, we ventured into the realm of electric rally cars with the Škoda Fabia RE-X1. The insights and expertise we gained from this have fed into the unique new Škoda Enyaq RS Race."

Design and performance

Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS

The concept vehicle, based on the Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS, features all-wheel drive thanks to the Volkswagen Group's modular electric drive matrix (MEB).

Daniel Petr, Senior Designer at Škoda Auto, explained the aggressive aesthetic of the car: "The design had to be aggressive with strong racing DNA. We designed it similar to the current Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, with a sharply sculpted nose, dramatically widened fenders, and a massive rear wing."

The concept's bold design plays a crucial role in enhancing the car's aerodynamic performance, making it a symbol of both speed and efficiency.

Towards a sustainable future in motorsport

Skoda Vision GT

The Enyaq RS Race is part of a broader strategy by Skoda to integrate sustainability into its motorsport activities. The vehicle follows in the footsteps of other visionary projects, such as the Skoda Vision GT and the electric Skoda Fabia RE-X1.

Moreover, the existing Skoda Fabia Rally2's transition to running on 100 per cent sustainable fossil-free fuel in the WRC2 series demonstrates a proactive approach to testing new electrified mobility solutions under rigorous conditions.

In any case, we'll learn more about the Enyaq RS Race as the concept vehicle moves further into its development phases.