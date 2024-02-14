Sir John Kirwan's Top 5 New Zealand off-road adventures

Sir John Kirwan, renowned Land Rover Defender ambassador and rugby legend, has teamed up with DownForce's driver trainers to unveil his favourite off-road drives in New Zealand.

The list is a blend of scenic beauty and driving challenges, perfect for end-of-summer explorations.

Kirwan emphasises the allure of New Zealand's picturesque landscapes, especially the less-travelled routes. "New Zealand has some of the most picturesque drives in the world," he says.

The list includes hidden gems like the Nevis Valley and Molesworth Station, which offer both stunning views and a test of driving skills.

Sir John Kirwan's local off-roading picks

Hawksburn Road, Central Otago

This 25km route between Clyde and Bannockburn offers a mix of 4WD gravel roads, stretches of tar seal, and steep climbs. Skirting the scenic Cairnmuir Range, it requires readiness for diverse weather conditions.

Hawksburn Road / Photo / Central Otago website

This intermediate to expert trail is known for its historical significance and panoramic views, particularly of Central Otago's wine region and historic gold mining areas​​.

Rainbow Road, Canterbury

Spanning 112km, this trail transitions from tussock lands along the Clarence River to beech-covered mountains in the Wairau catchment.

It includes the highest publicly accessible road in New Zealand at Island Saddle, which stands at 1347m.

View from Island Saddle / Photo / CC BY 2.0 / Francis Vallance (Heritage Warrior)

It's open from December 26th to Easter Monday annually and takes about three hours to traverse in a 4WD.

The road passes near the St. James Conservation Area and is ideal for fishing enthusiasts, offering access to high-country lakes filled with trout​​.

Ninety Mile Beach, Northland

Contrary to its name, this 88km beach is an official highway, best navigated in a 4WD vehicle. Optimal driving conditions occur around four hours after high tide.

Ninety Mile Beach / Photo / CC BY-SA 4.0 / ShakyIsles

It's popular for activities like surf fishing and sandboarding, with significant birdlife and massive sand dunes​​.

The Nevis Valley, Central Otago

A challenging 70km 4WD road, this route connects Bannockburn and Garston, running down the Eastern side of the Remarkables.

Nevis Valley / Photo / New Zealand official website

Known for its gold mining history, the valley offers mountain biking trails and stunning views of the Southern Alps​​.

Molesworth Station, Marlborough

This iconic 4WD adventure through one of New Zealand's largest farms is open for a limited period each year. The journey includes a 4WD-only road through Tarndale to the Acheron Road.

Molesworth Station / Photo / Department of Conservation

The area is known for its expansive landscapes, rugged beauty, rich farming history, and opportunities for fishing and rafting on the Clarence River​​.

Responsible off-roading

Kirwan also stresses the importance of responsible off-roading. “Crucially, anyone who plans to drive offroad should follow the guidelines for responsible care and behaviour," he explains.

Observing guidelines from Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa - the Outdoor Access Commission - is crucial to maintaining ethical and appropriate use of these spaces. The New Zealand Outdoor Access Code provides essential guidelines for off-road adventurers.