Scarbo SV Rover is a wild 750kW all-electric 'hypertruck'

Scarbo Vintage, a California-based automotive design and manufacturing firm, has unveiled the Scarbo SV Rover, an electrified (or supercharged) blend of classic allure and off-road prowess, aptly coined as the “world's first street-legal hypertruck".

Rugged meets retro

After 14 years of development, the SV Rover arrives channelling the spirit of the iconic Land Rover Defender 90, refashioned with Scarbo's own twist of modern looks and muscularity.

The SV Rover was initially conceived for the gruelling Baja races. However, its transformation into a street-legal marvel has not diluted its racing pedigree. As Joe Scarbo, CEO of Scarbo Performance, puts it, "The SV Rover represents a new extreme in terms of off-road power, maneuverability, and capability".

The heart of a hypertruck

Scarbo's creation is a dual-threat with options for propulsion: an earth-shaking 820kW supercharged V8 or a 750kW all-electric powertrain with a 75kWh battery.

The vehicle's capability is rounded off with a high- and low-range transfer case, selectable 2WD and 4WD modes, and selectable front- and rear-locking differentials for the truly adventurous.

The anatomy of adventure

With carbon fibre and aluminium bodywork, an air-ride suspension and a Brembo 6-piston brake system, the Scarbo SV Rover is a fortified behemoth.

The interior doesn't skimp on luxury either, featuring a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 12.8-inch infotainment display and Alcantara interiors with billet aluminium accents​​.

The price of exclusivity

The Scarbo SV Rover reportedly starts at US$1.5 million (around NZ$ 2.4 million), making it well out of reach for most buyers.

But the SV Rover is a statement piece, so with each vehicle built to order, Scarbo ensures that individuality is key, and the price reflects the bespoke nature of their creations.

The only question is: would you take this over the Tesla Cybertruck or an electric version of the Ineos Grenadier?