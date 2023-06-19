RUC discount to cease by end of June 2023

Attention, diesel car and truck owners: the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has announced that it is ending the temporary discount on road user charges (RUC) effective 30 June 2023.

That means standard RUC rates will resume beginning 1 July.

Light vehicle owners whose RUC licences will last beyond 31 July must purchase a new one that same month. The NZTA says its system will credit back any unused RUC.

Meanwhile, heavy vehicle owners must also purchase a new licence before the end of July.

According to the NZTA, it will be auditing "unusual and excessive" purchases of RUC at a discounted rate. The agency will send invoices (at the standard rate) to users who possess excessive credits yet have not bought a new licence by 31 July.

As a reminder, diesel vehicle users can purchase a new RUC licence through the NZTA website or an accredited RUC agent. Upon entering the odometer reading, the agency's system will credit back unused RUC. Users must then use said credit in the same transaction and purchase a licence that goes past the end distance of the existing licence.