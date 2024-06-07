Rolls-Royce's first EV lands in NZ

Rolls-Royce’s first ever electric vehicle launched in New Zealand last night, with the first example to land here going on show in a small event at exclusive upmarket store, Faradays in the Auckland suburb of Parnell.

The Spectre is an opulent two-door coupe that Rolls-Royce says is the spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe that was in production from 2008 until 2016, rather than the smaller Ghost-based Wraith coupe that recently ended its production run.

At almost 5.4 metres long, the Spectre isn't for people who don't want to be noticed. Especially in purple!

The Spectre rides on the same bespoke “Architecture of Luxury” all-aluminium platform as the Phantom and Cullinan SUV, but is powered by a 102kWh battery and two electric motors with a combined output of 430kW and 900Nm that will propel the 2975kg Spectre to 100km/h from a standing start in just 4.5 seconds.

Rolls-Royce claims a range of 530km under the WLTP test cycle, with a 10 to 80 percent charge on a 195kW DC fast charger taking 34 minutes. A complete 0 to 100 percent charge on a 22kW home wallbox will take 5 and a half hours.

The Spirit of Ecstasy (or Eleanor to her friends) has been redesigned to be even more aerodynamic.

Despite not actually needing a grille, the Spectre features the largest version yet of the company’s iconic “Pantheon” intake, which rather than housing a radiator is used to direct the airflow under the bonnet to assist cooling of the various electrical components.

The Spectre is also the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever produced, with a drag coefficient of just 0.25, and even the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet emblem was redesigned to make her more aerodynamic. Eleanor now has a lower, more dynamic stance (17mm lower than her last incarnation that was introduced in 2003) and her flowing robes have been reshaped for a more realistic look.

In a nice twist, the redesign to make her more aerodynamic has also brought her closer to the original drawings, and the redesigned mascot premiering on the Spectre will be used on all future Rolls-Royce models.

The massive 23-inch wheels are also particularly aerodynamic, as well as being the biggest ever fitted to a two-door Rolls-Royce.

In keeping with its high-tech powertrain, the Spectre is the most connected Rolls-Royce in history, with three times as many sender-receiver signals as any previous model. Through a software architecture known as “Decentralised Intelligence”, data is processed closer to its source rather than being handled in its entirety by a single central processing unit.

The company says to achieve this, each of the 141,200 sender-receiver variables has its own dedicated handmade control; in nearly all cases, several additional sub-variables account for variations in climate, ground speed, road type, vehicle status and driving style, enabling the car to respond more quickly to driver inputs and changing road conditions.

Complimenting this is a completely redesigned digital architecture that connects the Spectre owner with their car more closely than ever before. As well as managing the car’s functions, the system - called SPIRIT - also integrated with Rolls-Royce’s “Whispers” app, allowing owners to interact with their car remotely.

Click and drag to explore the interior. Click on the white dots for more information.

Recent Rolls-Royce models have become known for their spectacular “Starlight” roof lining, which feature thousands of LED lights to give the illusion of a clear night sky. The Spectre takes this one step further, not only boasting even more LEDs in the roof lining, but also featuring for the first time on a series production Rolls-Royce, the new Starlight Doors, which incorporate 4796 softly illuminated ‘stars’.

If stars aren’t your thing, however, customers can choose a backdrop of Canadel panelling, hand-crafted from a range of “exquisite woods”.

“New Zealand has had a long association with Rolls-Royce, so we are thrilled to present this new model, marking a new era for the brand here,” said Jonny Highton, Dealer Principal, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Auckland.

Yes, the boot is massive. It is also beautifully finished in very plush carpet.

“Our clients in New Zealand appreciate the cutting-edge technology and engineering blended with bespoke, hand crafted luxury; attention to detail and a fabulously stylish, fastback coupé body.”

Rolls-Royce had its biggest sales year in New Zealand in 2022, delivering more than 20 new cars, while 2023 also saw a successful year, with 15 units delivered. The Spectre is expected to produce another strong result in for the company in 2024.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre starts at $750,000, but few (if any) leave the factory without personalisation, so the final cost is dependent on customer specification. Of course, Rolls-Royce offers its full Bespoke personalisation service for the Spectre, as it does for all its models, so that final cost could be quite impressive.