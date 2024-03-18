Rolls-Royce unveils restored 2000s-era soapbox racers

Rolls-Royce has recently completed the restoration of two iconic soapbox racers, known as RR-0.01 and RR-0.02.

These unique vehicles, which triumphed in the Goodwood Soapbox Challenge, hold the distinction of being the first creations by Rolls-Royce under BMW's stewardship.

Reliving Goodwood's Soapbox Challenge

The 'Newton Apple' trophy for the Goodwood Soapbox Challenge

Between 2000 and 2013, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a highlight on the motor racing calendar, included a particularly thrilling event known as the Soapbox Challenge.

This competition, defined by its high-speed, gravity-powered racers, saw automakers, including Rolls-Royce, competing for glory down a steep hill.

The event was the stage for RR-0.01 and RR-0.02's victories in 2001 and 2002, with Rolls-Royce's then design director, Ian Cameron, at the helm.

In an impressive display of speed and engineering, Cameron reached a top speed of 116 km/h during the final year of the challenge in 2013, securing the Newton Apple trophy among other accolades.

However, the significance of these soapbox racers extends beyond their racing achievements.

Rolls-Royce symbolism

Rolls-Royce RR-0.01

The restoration of RR-0.01 and RR-0.02 is emblematic, marking the vehicles as the first creations of Rolls-Royce in the 'Goodwood era,' post its acquisition by BMW.

This period was inaugurated after a prolonged bidding war with Volkswagen for the iconic British brand, with BMW emerging victorious and subsequently launching its first modern automobile, the Phantom, to a customer on the stroke of midnight, 1 January 2003.

Reflecting on the craftsmanship and innovative spirit of Rolls-Royce, these soapbox racers, designed with inspiration from the Phantom VII and the Silver Ghost, respectively, are marvels of engineering.

The RR-0.01 is constructed from fibreglass, carbon fibre, and aluminium, while RR-0.02 is crafted from aluminium and carbon fibre with leather trim. The latter also features a formula racing steering rack and tubular tyres for minimised rolling resistance.

Restoration and legacy

Rolls-Royce RR-0.02

The restoration project, undertaken by a dedicated team of apprentices, was not just about repairing the wear and tear suffered during the heat of competition. It was also an act of preserving and celebrating Rolls-Royce's rich heritage and its evolution in the modern era.

Both vehicles, now restored to their former glory, have left Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood headquarters and are en route to their new home at the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club in Northamptonshire. There, they will join a prestigious collection of memorabilia and records dedicated to Rolls-Royce's legacy.