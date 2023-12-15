Ridden: Ducati taps into the Bentley Batur for a special Diavel motorcycle

The ultimate Bentley has been the catalyst for the ultimate in luxury Ducati motorcycles. The “Ducati Diavel for Bentley” is a joint project between the two companies that takes design detail from the ultra-exclusive hand-built Bentley Batur W12 coupe (just 18 produced) and applies it to the Diavel motorcycle.

Ducati Diavel for Bentley: yes, that's its full name.

The bike was unveiled at the Art Basel art fair in Miami. Just 500 examples will be produced, with another 50 Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner examples reserved for Bentley customers.

The two brands are an easy fit, of course: both are part of Volkswagen’s “Progressive Brand Group”, which also includes Audi and Lamborghini.

The Ducati’s Scarab Green colour comes from the Bentley Mulliner palette and is used throughout the bodywork. Numerous details shapes (everything from mudguards to the forged rims) have been reshaped in the style of the Batur.

The additional 50 Diavel for Bentley Mulliner bikes will be available exclusively to customers of Bentley’s Mulliner division, who will be able to configure different colours for the saddle, front brake calipers, carbon fibre parts and rims. They will also be able to choose the same colour as their car for the bodywork parts or one of those from an exclusive palette selected by Mulliner.