Ridden: BMW’s Adventure behemoth returns with the R1300GS Adventure

As the progenitors of the modern adventure class, BMW has a lot of pressure on its shoulders to continue to push the envelope and drive the class forward. Its R1300GS was no slouch on its debut last year, and now BMW has thrown everything it can at its larger sibling, the R1300GS Adventure (GSA).

Incredible amount of tech on offer in new Adventure model.

"The appearance of the new BMW R1300GS Adventure is sure to attract attention,” explains Christof Lischka, head of BMW Motorrad Development.

“The big GS is not only visually different from its almost dainty sister. Never before have seating comfort, ergonomics and wind and weather protection been so harmoniously combined with precise handling, exceptional suspension comfort and smooth running. The new BMW R1300GS Adventure has set itself the goal of becoming the benchmark for large adventure motorcycles.”

A monster in more ways than one, the new R1300GS Adventure packs in an incredible amount of new tech within its burly new bodywork. While BMW Motorrad NZ is yet to announce the pricing of the R1300GSA, we are expecting a hefty hike on the already premium-priced R1300GS, which retails from $45,990 plus on roads.

X-shape headlights dominates the front... and looks a bit sinister.

At its front is the new X-shaped LED headlight, which debuted with the R1300GS sitting proudly above BMW's signature Telelever EVO front suspension system. To each side is also a new design auxiliary headlight, while the indicators are now found in the hand guards.

A big part of the GSA has always been extra long range, and the R1300GSA is no different with a massive 30-litres on board – a full 11-litres more than the base R1300GS. The tank itself is so large and in charge in its position in front of the rider, that BMW has included rubberised tank trays to the left and right of the upper tank covers which provide "non-slip, secure storage for utensils during stops."

Did BMW's engineers think they were making a kitchen bench to go with the "everything including the kitchen sink" mentality of building out a GS Adventure?

High 890mm ride height, but buyers can lower it 20mm as an option.

BMW has thrown an immense amount of technology at its flagship adventure machine, with the GSA not only receiving dynamic electronically adjustable suspension which tailors suspension settings to the ride mode selected, but it also gets a lot more. For the R1300GSA, BMW is introducing numerous new systems aimed at making the ride easier and more accessible.

Adaptive ride height can be added as an optional extra, allowing the bike to drop down 30mm at a standstill and at lower speeds. There's also an option for shorter riders wanting BMW's behemoth, which sets the seat height a further 20mm lower than the standard 890mm.

Out of the box, the R1300GSA ships with dynamic cruise control (DCC) with built-in braking function as standard. Building on this system and available as an optional extra ex-works is the Riding Assistant package, which consists of active cruise control (ACC), front collision warning (FCW), lane change warning and the new rear end collision warning (RECW). BMW says it will also start to offer the RECW system on the BMW R 1300 GS from model year 2025.

Indicators are now in the hand guards.

Perhaps the most controversial new technology to debut with the R1300GSA is the option to get it without a clutch lever. This is thanks to BMW’s all-new automated shift assistant (ASA), which offers fully automatic clutch actuation with manual or automated shifting. As with other tech features debuting on the GSA, BMW is also making the ASA system available as an option on the BMW R1300GS from model year 2025. BMW Motorrad NZ has confirmed Kiwis will get the auto-option when the GSA arrives.

Power from the 1300cc boxer twin has been improved, with GSA laying down 107kW at 7750rpm with a stump-pulling maximum torque figure of 149Nm at 6500 rpm. According to BMW, this makes it by far the most powerful BMW boxer engine ever to be produced in series. Interestingly BMW has not stated whether the base R1300GS will get the same wallop of extra oomph next year.

Possibly most controversial of all, the new additions to the GS Adventure have come at a cost, and it’s not the as-yet-unknown financial one. It is weight.

Price is yet to be revealed, but even standard R1300GS is $46k.

The R1300GS was a pretty heavy bike for off-pavement adventure, tipping scales at a claimed 237kg ready to ride, and the Adventure is even heavier. Going by the official spec sheet, riders will be managing a full 269 kg of motorised mayhem when they swing a leg over the R1300GS Adventure.

So if you like your bikes big, but want all the tech modern motorcyling can muster in a dirt capable chassis, the GS Adventure will be calling.