Revealed: New Zealand’s worst drink driver of 2023

More than 3 million breath tests were carried on on New Zealand motorists in 2023 - the most in a decade - and police have now revealed who and where the worst drink drivers were.

Provisional figures show there were 3,097,698 breath screening tests performed across the country in 2023, up 26 per cent from the 2.4 million completed in 2022.

The majority of the tests were recorded in the wider Auckland area by officers in the City, Waitematā, Counties Manukau and the Tamaki Makaurau Deployment Group which delivers breath testing across all three districts.

Last week police provided details about the worst offenders of 2023 to the Herald.

The driver with the highest recorded breath alcohol reading was a man in Waitematā who blew 1977 - meaning he was 6.9 times over the legal breath alcohol limit.

For drivers 20 and over, the limit is 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

The other drivers who featured in the top 10 worst offenders include: