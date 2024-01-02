Tesla's best-selling electric crossover, the Model Y, is about to get a major makeover. Codenamed 'Project Juniper', the update promises far more significant changes than the subtle tweaks offered in 2023, with production slated to begin in mid-2024. This news, particularly the focus on the crucial Chinese market, signals Tesla's intent to maintain its dominance in the face of intensifying competition.

China first: a strategic move

Unlike the Model 3 facelift, which rolled out simultaneously in several regions, Project Juniper reportedly prioritises China. This strategic move makes sense, considering the Model Y's immense popularity in the country. It accounts for a staggering 75 per cent of Tesla's local production and sales, making it the company's flagship offering in the world's largest EV market.

With domestic rivals like BYD, Zeekr, and Chery (and its sub-brand Omoda) rapidly advancing, Tesla needs to stay ahead of the curve. The Project Juniper update aims to do just that, injecting fresh appeal into the Model Y and potentially boosting its market share.

What to expect: beyond subtle tweaks

While details remain under wraps, sources indicate that Project Juniper will go far beyond the minor aesthetic and performance enhancements of the 2023 update. Expect "much more obvious" changes impacting both the exterior and interior.

Drawing inspiration from the Model 3 facelift might offer some clues. That update featured revised headlights and taillights, aerodynamically optimised bodywork for improved range, and a revamped interior with a reconfigured dashboard and updated in-car features. Project Juniper could follow suit, potentially introducing bolder design elements and technological advancements specific to the Model Y.

Production timeline and global rollout

Production for the updated Model Y is set to begin in mid-2024, requiring a temporary production pause at Tesla's Giga Shanghai factory during the Chinese New Year holiday in February. The extent of the factory upgrades remains undisclosed, but they're likely tailored to accommodate the new model's production needs.

The big question mark hangs over the global rollout timeline. The Model 3 facelift took months to reach certain markets after its initial debut. Whether Project Juniper follows a similar trajectory remains to be seen. Kiwi Tesla fans, eagerly awaiting their own Model Y refresh, might have to exercise some patience.