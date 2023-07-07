Toyota seems a tad generous these days. The Japanese automaker is reportedly considering opening its electric vehicle (EV) technology to manufacturers including Mazda, Subaru, Suzuki, and other companies.

As those in the industry know, developing EVs is not cheap by any means, so this move is likely a way for Toyota to recoup some of its investment in electrification.

Toyota has been quickly ramping up its efforts in the EV space, with newly minted CEO Koji Sato leading the way as the brand aims to sell 3.5 million EVs per annum by the decade's end.

It hopes to achieve this by rolling out a new battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform by 2026, allegedly unlocking up to 1,500 km of range in the best-case scenario.

A new division called "BEV Factory" will reportedly be responsible for developing new EV architectures and vehicle production processes. The unit is already looking at ways to maximize efficiency.

It's considering using self-propelled production lines to let vehicles drive themselves across factory floors, effectively reducing manpower.

That's possibly concerning, but Toyota says it's also working to help factory workers gain more skills to transition to new roles.

All that cutting-edge tech must be music to the ears of Toyota's prospective partner brands.

We've already seen what a Toyota-Subaru EV collaboration looks like with the Solterra. But Mazda, Suzuki, and other interested parties might get their own slice of the pie sooner than we think.