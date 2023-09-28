Report: mini Toyota Land Cruiser to arrive in 2024

The much-anticipated mini Toyota Land Cruiser, initially unveiled as the Compact Cruiser EV concept in late 2022, seems poised to hit the production line soon.

This miniaturised SUV was subtly hinted at during the global premiere of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, revealing a silhouette strikingly similar to the concept version.

Mini Toyota Land Cruiser set for 2024?

According to reports from reputable sources in Japan, including Best Car and Magazine X, the global premiere of the mini Toyota Land Cruiser could happen as early as 2024.

Moreover, reports suggest the compact Land Cruiser could find its foundation on the Toyota GA-F chassis. This platform, known for its modular design tailored for body-on-frame vehicles, opens up the possibility of the next-generation Hilux and Fortuner sharing this architecture.

Currently, the GA-F chassis underpins various models, including the Land Cruiser 300, Land Cruiser Prado 250, Sequoia, Tundra, and Tacoma. In the Lexus lineup, it serves as the foundation for the LX and the all-new GX.

ICE power?

As for the power under the hood, details remain somewhat elusive, but we can look back to Best Car for some clues. They have reportedly learned that the mini Land Cruiser might borrow from the Hilux and Fortuner and come equipped with a 2.7-litre gasoline engine and a 2.8-litre turbodiesel powerplant, possibly featuring mild-hybrid technology.

Despite Toyota showing off the Compact Cruiser as an electric vehicle (EV) concept, it appears the Japanese automaker has changed its mind and will forge ahead with combustion engine options (at least for now) for the production model.

While the precise specifications and features are yet to be confirmed, all eyes are on Toyota as fans eagerly await more details about the mini Land Cruiser.

With the Japan Mobility Show drawing closer, there's even a chance that this compact SUV could make a surprise appearance in a different concept form. We may have to wait for something official from Toyota at the event, which begins on 26 October.