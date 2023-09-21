Report: Mini Clubman not returning for new generation

The Mini Clubman, a distinctive member of the Mini family known for its station wagon design, is set to bid farewell.

In a move highlighting Mini's evolving strategy towards electrification and a simplified lineup, the Clubman will not continue into the new generation. This decision marks the end of an era for a beloved model that has captured hearts in global markets.

Demand-driven farewell

Stefanie Wurst, head of the Mini brand at BMW Group, confirmed to Top Gear that there are no immediate plans for a direct replacement for the Clubman. She explained, "I wouldn't say the space is filled, but we will not have a Clubman. The Aceman is a smaller concept, but I think the five-door space, if not the six-door, is filled well by the Countryman and the Aceman. If you look at the sales numbers worldwide, the Countryman doubles the Clubman."

Wurst's comments underscore the brand's practical approach to its lineup, emphasising models that meet consumer demand while adhering to Mini's core values.

Shift in focus

Mini may have good reasons for discontinuing the Clubman. The automotive landscape is rapidly changing, with a growing emphasis on electric mobility and sustainability.

Mini, under the BMW Group umbrella, is no exception. The brand has been actively pursuing electric vehicle (EV) development, and this shift in focus is evident in its latest lineup, including the electric Mini Cooper and new Countryman.

As Mini pivots toward electrification, it's natural that certain models, like the Clubman, may not align with the brand's future direction. Instead, Mini is directing its resources and innovation toward EVs and sustainable mobility solutions.

A storied legacy

The Mini Clubman nameplate experienced a renaissance when its modern iteration arrived in 2007. The new model aimed to capture the essence of the British Leyland Mini Clubman from 1969 to 1980.

The Clubman became a standout in the Mini portfolio for its distinctive design. Known for its elongated body, signature split rear doors, and unique six-door configuration, the Clubman provided a blend of practicality and classic Mini charm. It catered to those who desired the iconic go-kart-like driving experience with a touch of extra space.

A last chapter: the Mini Clubman Final Edition

Mini enthusiasts in the United States will have one last chance to own a piece of Clubman history. The 2024 Mini Clubman Final Edition, a limited production run of fewer than 100 units, is scheduled for delivery starting in October this year. This model will be the last new Clubman available to customers in the US, and it serves as a poignant farewell to the unique four-door Mini.

With a starting price of USD 47,145 (roughly $79,000), the Clubman Final Edition represents a premium over its predecessors. However, it brings something unique to the table as the last of a cherished vehicle.