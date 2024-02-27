Renault 5 E-Tech Electric makes official world debut

The Geneva Motor Show witnessed the unveiling of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, a throwback to the 1972 classic, now reimagined as a fully electric vehicle (EV).

Priced at approximately €25,000 (around NZ$44k), this French subcompact hatchback is setting its sights on becoming a top contender in Europe's affordable EV market.

Retro-modern looks

Mirroring the 2021 concept car, the R5 E-Tech Electric retains the iconic silhouette and style of its predecessor.

However, it features modern adaptations like refined lighting, thicker pillars, and standard door mirrors and handles. The LED headlights, inspired by a vintage Renault ad, offer a "humanised interface" by blinking in the welcome sequence.

A unique charging indicator, reminiscent of the original Renault 5's intakes, is positioned on the hood. This illuminates the current charge level, transforming into the shape of the number 5 when fully charged.

The car's design also nods to the R5 Turbo with pronounced fenders, hinting at a potential performance-focused version from Alpine.

Stylish, tech-packed cabin

Inside, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric marries retro styling and vibrant colours with contemporary technology.

The centrepiece is a 10.1-inch touchscreen combined with a digital instrument cluster. The Google-powered OpenR Link infotainment system supports over 50 apps and services alongside the new AI-powered digital assistant, 'Reno'.

Safety is paramount, with the inclusion of the Active Driver Assist, a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The interior boasts modern textiles made from recycled and bio-sourced materials, emphasising Renault's commitment to sustainability.

Practicality is not compromised, with a five-seat layout, 326 litres of boot space, and a towing capacity of 500kg.

Power options

Manufactured in Douai, France, the R5 E-Tech Electric showcases the new AmpR Small platform, an evolution of the CMF-BEV.

Offering three power outputs - 70kW, 90kW, or 110kW - the car caters to varying driving needs. Two battery options, 40kWh and 52kWh, provide a range of up to 400 km, compatible with DC fast charging at 80kW and 100 kW, respectively.

The inclusion of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology allows owners to feed energy back into the grid, adding a versatile edge to the vehicle.

Renault's focus on chassis design promises exceptional road-holding abilities and nimble performance, bolstered by a multi-link rear suspension and a low centre of gravity.

Competitive pricing and market position

With its competitive pricing, distinctive design, and extensive array of features, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is poised to compete against Volkswagen and Mini in the starter hatch segment.

But is a local launch on the horizon? That remains unclear as Renault New Zealand has yet to announce as much. If the R5 does arrive here, it will go up against formidable foes like the upcoming Mini Cooper EV, MG4, GWM Ora, and BYD Dolphin.