Record-breaking Porsche 911 conquers volcano peak with eFuel

The Porsche 911 has shattered the world altitude record by summiting the peak of Chile's Ojos del Salado, the planet's tallest volcano, in a remarkable display of engineering and endurance. This historic feat spotlights synthetic fuel, a significant ingredient in Porsche's mission to preserve combustion engines in an increasingly electrified era.

The Power of eFuel

Porsche's choice of eFuel, developed by HIF Global, is a pivotal aspect of this achievement. eFuel, a synthetic alternative to traditional fossil fuels, offers a sustainable option for combustion engines. This endeavour saw the iconic sports coupe, powered by a standard 326kW 3.0-litre flat-six engine, conquer the western ridge of Ojos del Salado.

A dual assault: Doris and Edith

For this audacious record-setting expedition, Porsche fielded two 911s, affectionately named Doris and Edith. Leading the charge was three-time Le Mans champion Romain Dumas, reprising his role from the team's 2022 volcano climb. These cars, based on the 911 Carrera 4S, boasted portal axles to elevate ground clearance to 348mm and optimize low-speed throttle inputs.

The lead car, equipped with the innovative Space Drive steer-by-wire system from the Schaeffler Group, offered Dumas unparalleled precision in navigating the challenging terrain. The interiors were customized with carbon fibre seats and five-point harnesses, ensuring safety and comfort under extreme conditions.

A global effort

This high-altitude venture was backed by an international support team from the United States, Chile, France, Germany, Canada, and Switzerland. Two dedicated doctors monitored the health conditions of the team, underlining the challenging nature of this record attempt.

Dumas eventually took his vehicle to a height of 6.734m above sea level - a new world record. The The motorsport veteran expressed his elation, stating, "I'll never forget this experience. It was an extraordinary feeling to drive where no car has gone before. A proud moment for the whole team - and we're grateful for the support and belief of all of our partners, each of whom made this possible."

This event is not just about the 911's resilience; it stresses the viability of eFuel. With plans to build the largest eFuel plant in Texas next year, Porsche is at the forefront of making this eco-friendly fuel a mainstream reality. The future of motoring may have room for both electric and eFuel technologies, after all.