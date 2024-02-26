Rare Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster goes to auction

A 2022 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, one of only 30 ever made, is currently up for grabs on the car auction site Bring A Trailer.

This ultra-rare hypercar is the second example of its limited run and boasts a mere 864km on the clock.

A blend of style and power

The Hennessey Venom F5 features a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque and striking Citrus Orange carbon-fibre body panels.

It also packs blue brake callipers (six pistons in front, four in the rear) that sit atop cross-drilled and ventilated carbon-ceramic disc brakes.

Plus, a removable carbon fibre roof panel makes it easy to switch up the vehicle's looks at a moment's notice.

The interior matches the exterior’s flair, with carbon fibre bucket seats and door panels echoing the Citrus Orange theme.

A driver-oriented cabin features paddle shifters, a five-drive mode selector, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

The steering yoke, made of carbon fibre, ensures an unobstructed view of the digital instrument cluster.

Unleashing the Fury V8

At the heart of the Venom F5 is the formidable 6.6-liter Fury V8 engine, based on Chevrolet’s LS architecture but extensively modified.

This powerhouse is equipped with twin Precision ball-bearing turbochargers, a dry-sump lubrication system, titanium intake valves, and Inconel exhaust valves.

It's paired with a seven-speed automated single-clutch transmission and a limited-slip differential, channelling an insane 1340kW and 1610 Nm of torque to the rear wheels.

The Venom F5 doesn’t stop impressing with its engine alone. It features a double wishbone suspension with adjustable Penske coilover shock absorbers. It also features 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

Other notable features include launch control, a lift system, and a unique windshield-mounted rearview camera screen.

Despite its potential to be one of the fastest street-legal cars globally, the Venom F5 Roadster’s top speed is capped at 418 km/h, a nod to safety over outright velocity.

A coveted collectible

As the auction heats up, the current bid stands at a substantial US$1.3 million (around NZ$2.1 million).

For comparison, the original base price is set at US$3 million (NZ$4.8 million). The sale includes a clean Montana title, an owner’s manual, and a few extras, including a trickle charger and tow hook.

This rare 2022 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster will be available for bids until 6 March, presenting a unique opportunity for collectors and performance enthusiasts alike.