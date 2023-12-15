RAM 1500 Big Horn ute arrives in New Zealand

RAM Trucks NZ has announced the arrival of the highly anticipated RAM 1500 Big Horn ute in New Zealand, marking a significant expansion of its product offering in the country. The new model replaces the 1500 DS, now in run-out mode, and represents the new entry point into RAM ownership, with all 1500 models transitioning to the DT platform.

The new benchmark for performance and practicality

The RAM 1500 Big Horn arrives as a symbol of robust performance and practicality. It's set to redefine the entry point to RAM ownership, especially with the 1500 models now transitioning to the DT platform.

Todd Groves, RAM Trucks NZ General Sales Manager, highlights the vehicle's versatility, stating, "It’s perfect for the job site during the week and dirt-biking or family adventuring during the weekend.”

At the heart of the Big Horn ute lies the capable 5.7-litre V8 Hemi engine, delivering 291kW and 556Nm. This powertrain, paired with an 8-speed gearbox, features eTorque technology, forming a mild hybrid system that enhances fuel economy. The Big Horn boasts a fuel consumption of 12.2L/100km, combining power with efficiency.

Phenomenal towing capacity and practical features

The Big Horn stands out with its exceptional towing capabilities, offering a class-leading 4.5-tonne max braked towing capacity. Practicality is further enhanced with multiple tie-down points, a bed liner, a bed step, 18-inch alloys, and a payload capacity of 878kg.

Inside, the ute is equipped with robust Diesel Grey cloth seats, a 60/40 stadium folding rear bench, trailer sway control function, and hill-start assist, ensuring both comfort and safety. A full suite of airbags provides added protection for the driver and passengers.

Tech enhancements and convenience features

The RAM 1500 Big Horn comes loaded with modern tech features, including an 8.4-inch Uconnect Touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric rear sliding cab window, and cruise control. For added safety and convenience, it offers a Front and Rear ParkSense Park Assist System, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, and steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls.

Pricing and availability

Available for order now, the RAM 1500 Big Horn starts at a competitive price of $129,990 MSRP plus on-road costs. This pricing sets it as a strong contender in the New Zealand ute market, appealing to a wide range of customers seeking a blend of performance, practicality, and technological sophistication.