Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is new Formula E safety car

As the electric motors of Formula E gear up for the 2024 season, a new champion of safety and performance rolls onto the track: the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

Set to debut in this weekend's doubleheader in Berlin, this high-performance electric vehicle (EV) is a statement of engineering might, boasting more than double the power output of the Formula E race cars it oversees.

King of the safety cars?

Traditionally, safety cars have been robust yet significantly less potent than their racing counterparts. However, the Taycan Turbo GT flips this concept on its head.

While the Formula E cars, even in their most aggressive Attack Mode, muster 350kW, the Turbo GT—without breaking a sweat—produces a standard 580kW. Activate its Attack Mode, and for 10 seconds, this figure leaps to an astounding 760kW.

This power surge comes from a technology Porsche calls Attack Mode, akin to but more potent than that used by the 99X Formula E racers.

Accessible via a steering wheel switch or a tug on the right-hand shift paddle, it epitomises the merging of race track thrill with road safety precision.

The evolution of the Taycan safety fleet

The Turbo GT ascends to its role as the new sentinel of race safety, succeeding the previous-gen Taycan Turbo S—a formidable predecessor in its own right.

The Turbo S's previous maximum of 560kW pales in comparison to its updated overboost capability of 700kW. However, the Turbo GT surpasses this while redefining the role of a safety car in competitive racing environments.

Tailored for the track

Not one but two Turbo GTs will be stationed as guardians of safety.

The first, draped in an exquisite Purple Sky Metallic, features the Weissach package—a suite of enhancements that includes aerodynamic refinements and weight reductions by removing some sound insulation and the rear seats.

The second, a full four-seater, sports a Shade Green metallic finish. Both vehicles are equipped with essential safety tools like warning lights, fire extinguishers and communication gear, ensuring they are always race-ready.

The introduction of the Taycan Turbo GT comes at a pivotal moment for Formula E, coinciding with the debut of the Attack Charge—a strategic element intended to enhance the final stages of each race.

The race series will continue innovating with the Gen3 Evo car slated for next season and the new Gen4 racers expected in 2026.

Notably, the Repco Supercars Championship also hosts the Taycan (in GTS guise) as its official safety car, highlighting the new Porsche Taycan's unique appeal for racing events everywhere.