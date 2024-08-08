Porsche Taycan prototype smashes wireless EV charging record

Practical wireless charging for electric vehicles (EVs) may no longer be a pipedream thanks to a groundbreaking collaboration between the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and Volkswagen.

The team has shattered previous records, demonstrating the potential of wireless charging to revolutionise how we power our electric vehicles.

The future of EV charging?

While the current state of wireless EV charging is underwhelming, with commercial solutions offering speeds of only 11 kW, the research at ORNL offers a glimpse into a future where charging your EV could be as simple as parking it over a charging pad.

In a demonstration that has sent ripples through the industry, a modified Porsche Taycan prototype achieved a peak wireless charging rate of 270 kW, matching the maximum DC charging rate of the previous-generation model.

How does it work?

The secret to this success lies in a novel polyphase wireless charging system seamlessly integrated into the Taycan's underbody. This cutting-edge technology uses lightweight electromagnetic coupling coils, just over 48cm in diameter, to achieve unprecedented power density.

Unlike traditional systems, the ORNL design employs rotating magnetic fields to boost power transfer to levels never before seen in wireless charging.

"The receiver coil designed for the Porsche Taycan research vehicle can achieve 8 to 10 times higher power density compared to existing systems," said Omer Onar, lead researcher on the project. "Per kilowatt weight, this is also the most lightweight charging system in the world."

The road ahead

This record-breaking demonstration marks the culmination of a DOE-funded project between ORNL and Volkswagen, but it's far from the end of the road. The team is committed to further development, aiming to make the system smaller, more cost-effective and suitable for mass production.

While a commercial rollout date remains uncertain, this technology has the potential to transform the EV charging landscape, making it more convenient and accessible for everyday drivers.

In just 10 minutes, the ORNL wireless charger could add 50% to the Taycan's state of charge, equivalent to plugging into a DC fast charger. This level of efficiency and speed could eliminate range anxiety and make EV ownership a more attractive proposition for many motorists.