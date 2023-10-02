Porsche reveals ultimate 911 GT3 R rennsport track toy at California festival

And you thought the Porsche 911 GT3 RS was outrageous. The German maker unveiled an even more extreme customer 911 during the Rennsport Reunion 7 festival at the Laguna Seca circuit in California on Thursday night (Friday New Zealand time).

You can't drive $1.75m 911 GT3 R rennsport on the road... or race it in any series.

DRIVEN Car Guide was there to take in the sound and fury. Have a look and listen in the video above.

The 911 GT3 R rennsport is essentially a more extreme version of its 911 GT3 R racecar, but with racing homolgation rules thrown out the window and the designers left free to create the ultimate 911 track car.

So no, you can't drive it on the road. Yes, you can drive it on the track. But no, you can't actually compete in any official series in this bewinged monster, because it doesn't meet any current competition rules.

The car is jaw-dropping and the name's a mouthful. Note lower-case 'rennsport'.

So it really is an enormously expensive toy for well-heeled collectors who want to push themselves to the limit during personal track days.

They'll have to be well-heeled, because the 911 GT3 R rennsport costs NZ$1.75m, and only 77 examples will be made. True to its collector market, there's a choice of seven colours and three different Porsche motorsport-inspired liveries, including one inspired by the legendary Corkscrew corner at Laguna Seca, where the car has just made its world debut.

You can't even show off to a friend: 911 GT3 R rennsport is a one-seater.

The bonnet and roof are the only body panels shared with the GT3 R racecar. The rennsport aims to take aerodynamics and downforce to the next level. Even the exterior mirrors have been deleted, replaced by a three-camera system and cockpit display.

The enormous rear wing (and, we assume, the production number) is inspired by the 1978 Daytona 24 Hour-winning Brumos Porsche 935/77.

Enormous rear wing on 911 R rennsport is inspired by a classic Porsche endurance racer.

The underpinnings are much closer to the regular (ha ha) GT3 R, but the 4.2-litre flat-six engine no longer has to adhere to power regulations and is pushed up from 415kW to 455kW.

It can run on E25 bioethanol and Porsche's eFuel, which is being used for the first time in the US on track at Rennsport Reunion 7.