Porsche partners with Xbox for limited-edition consoles

It's Porsche's 75th anniversary, so going all out on the celebration is expected. The German automaker's latest endeavour involves a partnership with Microsoft and Xbox, bringing a whole slew of limited-edition gaming consoles and controllers to the market.

The project pays tribute to six iconic Porsche models by reimagining them as the latest Xbox consoles. The limited-edition designs will reportedly debut at auto and gaming events within the next few months.

“Many people who end up being our most dedicated fans had their first encounter with Porsche through gaming. That’s why it plays a key role for us to stay relevant not just among current fans but among new generations, showcasing in the most awesome and engaging way what our brand has to offer.” said Robert Ader, Vice President of Global Marketing at Porsche AG.

Among the six models getting an Xbox transformation include the famed 911 GT that won it all in Le Mans in 1998, the colourful Porsche Hippie and Pink Pig, and the pioneering Porsche Salzburg. Also included are the Porsche Racing Edition and the 75th anniversary edition of the 963 for good measure.

Only Porsche and Xbox fans based in the US, UK, and Germany will get a chance to win one of the 75 limited-edition Series X consoles and controllers through a sweepstakes program. That's sad news for Kiwis, but we reckon dedicated enthusiasts can find one for sale online sooner rather than later.