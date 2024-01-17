Porsche 959 returns to Dakar: a touching tribute to a rally legend

The 2024 Dakar Classic has seen its fair share of emotional moments, but few resonate quite like the story of the two Porsche 959 replicas built by French tuner Jérémy Athimon.

Originally conceived as a homage to Porsche's 1986 Dakar triumph, these handcrafted machines have become an unintended yet moving tribute to the late René Metge, who tragically passed away this January - mere days before the rally's start.

A legacy reborn: from vision to reality

René Metge (left of centre), photographed at the 1986 Paris-Algeria-Dakar Rally. Photo / DPPI

Athimon's journey began in early 2023, fueled by the passion of last year's Dakar Classic winner Juan Morera.

Morera, yearning to revive the glory of Porsche's final Dakar victory, envisioned bringing a 959 back to the event.

As fate would have it, 57-year-old Dakar rookie Frédéric Larre shared the same dream, and together, the trio embarked on an ambitious mission to build not one, but two 959 replicas in time for the 2024 rally.

The task was monumental. The 959, initially designed for Group B rallying, was once the fastest street-legal car in the world.

While its 1985 Dakar debut ended in disappointment, the 1986 edition saw Metge and Jacky Ickx secure a legendary 1-2 finish in their Rothmans-liveried machines. More than an engineering challenge, recreating these iconic vehicles was also a pilgrimage to a bygone era of motorsport.

Building a dream, honouring a legend

Photo / A.S.O./Fotop

Athimon, a Porsche restoration specialist with a wealth of experience, poured his heart and soul into the project.

Facing tight deadlines and the unfamiliarity of the 959's four-wheel-drive system, he and his team persevered.

Photo / A.S.O./Vandrei Stephani

They sourced a spare transmission from the 1984 Dakar test car (located in Australia), meticulously studied period photographs, and resurrected the long-lost mould for the car's distinctive roof lights.

The result was a pair of 959 replicas that were mechanically sound and aesthetically faithful to the originals.

"My greatest pride is to say that I am the first to bring a 959 back to the Dakar," Athimon declared. "What I hope is just not to relive the 1985 Dakar where all three Porsches retired."

A Dakar debut forged in passion

Photo / A.S.O./Fotop

For Larre, a Dakar novice, the opportunity to pilot one of these remarkable machines was a dream come true. Despite his lack of competitive experience, his enthusiasm and respect for the challenge were palpable.

"I've never done a rally," Larre admitted, "and the Dakar Classic suits me well because even if I understand that there are people who are sharp and motivated, it also seems adapted to people who don’t have a lot of experience.

"I’m setting off very humbly with a thirst for this experience and with my sights set on the finish. If I make it to the finish, I’ll be very happy. I’m going to count days, not positions."

A touching tribute

Photo / A.S.O./Aurélien Vialatte

While replicating the 1986 Porsche 1-2 finish may be a tall order, the mere presence of these 959 replicas on the Dakar Classic stage is a victory in itself.

They serve as a testament to Metge's legacy, a reminder of a golden age in motorsport, and a symbol of the unwavering spirit of human passion and ingenuity.

Whether they cross the finish line in first or last place, these two Porsche 959 replicas have already achieved something far greater.

They have become a rolling tribute to a legend, a testament to the enduring power of dreams, and a reminder that even in the face of adversity, the spirit of motorsport can never be truly extinguished.