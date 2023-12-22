Porsche 912 restomod boasts sub-700kg weight, full-carbon bodywork

Jet Sanchez

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

Budapest-based KAMManufaktur has been making noise with its Porsche restomods, and their latest iteration - the 2024 KAMM 912c - pushes the boundaries even further. 

With a new full-carbon body option and a bespoke design service, this restomod offers incredible weight reduction, unparalleled customisation, and enhanced performance - all while retaining the classic looks and analogue driving experience of the original Porsche 912.

Full-carbon featherweight

KAMM 912c full carbon

While the existing KAMManufaktur semi-carbon 912c has already impressed with its 750kg weight, the new full-carbon option sheds pounds like a race car on a diet. Replacing every body panel with high-quality, KAMM-manufactured carbon fibre brings the total weight down to a staggering 699kg - that's over 300kg lighter than a standard 912 and 50kg lighter than the semi-carbon model. This significant reduction promises sharper handling, quicker acceleration, and a truly exhilarating driving experience.

Bespoke design

KAMM 912c full carbon

But the 2024 KAMM 912c isn't just about shedding weight. For 2024, KAMManufaktur introduces a full bespoke design service, allowing owners to create a truly unique and personal restomod. From the initial technical consultation with founder Miklós Kázmér to the in-depth design phase, every detail is tailored to the owner's vision. This means no two 912c models will ever be the same, creating a collection of individual automotive masterpieces.

Technical tweaks for enhanced performance 

KAMM 912c full carbon

The 2024 912c doesn't stop at its stunning exterior. Under the hood, a more powerful air-cooled, 4-cylinder engine promises even more thrilling performance. New KAMM-designed seats offer comfort and support, while upgraded aerodynamics improve high-speed stability and reduce wind noise. An improved air-conditioning system and better in-car audio and phone connectivity ensure a refined and comfortable driving experience.

Pricing and availability

KAMM 912c full carbon

The full-carbon KAMM 912c starts at €400,000 (around $800,000), including a donor 912. You can also choose to bring your own 912 for conversion, lowering the price to €360,000 ($730,000). 

The semi-carbon version starts at the equivalent of $730,000 with a donor Porsche 912, dropping to €320,000 (below $650,000) if you supply your own. With only a few 2024 build slots remaining, interested buyers should contact KAMM headquarters directly to secure their place in this automotive legacy.

Gallery

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.