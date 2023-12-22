Porsche 912 restomod boasts sub-700kg weight, full-carbon bodywork

Budapest-based KAMManufaktur has been making noise with its Porsche restomods, and their latest iteration - the 2024 KAMM 912c - pushes the boundaries even further.

With a new full-carbon body option and a bespoke design service, this restomod offers incredible weight reduction, unparalleled customisation, and enhanced performance - all while retaining the classic looks and analogue driving experience of the original Porsche 912.

Full-carbon featherweight

While the existing KAMManufaktur semi-carbon 912c has already impressed with its 750kg weight, the new full-carbon option sheds pounds like a race car on a diet. Replacing every body panel with high-quality, KAMM-manufactured carbon fibre brings the total weight down to a staggering 699kg - that's over 300kg lighter than a standard 912 and 50kg lighter than the semi-carbon model. This significant reduction promises sharper handling, quicker acceleration, and a truly exhilarating driving experience.

Bespoke design

But the 2024 KAMM 912c isn't just about shedding weight. For 2024, KAMManufaktur introduces a full bespoke design service, allowing owners to create a truly unique and personal restomod. From the initial technical consultation with founder Miklós Kázmér to the in-depth design phase, every detail is tailored to the owner's vision. This means no two 912c models will ever be the same, creating a collection of individual automotive masterpieces.

Technical tweaks for enhanced performance

The 2024 912c doesn't stop at its stunning exterior. Under the hood, a more powerful air-cooled, 4-cylinder engine promises even more thrilling performance. New KAMM-designed seats offer comfort and support, while upgraded aerodynamics improve high-speed stability and reduce wind noise. An improved air-conditioning system and better in-car audio and phone connectivity ensure a refined and comfortable driving experience.

Pricing and availability

The full-carbon KAMM 912c starts at €400,000 (around $800,000), including a donor 912. You can also choose to bring your own 912 for conversion, lowering the price to €360,000 ($730,000).

The semi-carbon version starts at the equivalent of $730,000 with a donor Porsche 912, dropping to €320,000 (below $650,000) if you supply your own. With only a few 2024 build slots remaining, interested buyers should contact KAMM headquarters directly to secure their place in this automotive legacy.