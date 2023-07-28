Porsche 911 to delay EV shift, retain ICE - for now

Porsche is on a solid electrification plan, aiming for its current and future electric vehicles (EVs) to capture 80 per cent of company sales volume by 2030. But it seems there's one model Porsche is refusing to electrify for as long it can: the 911.

According to a report by Reuters, Porsche wants to "produce the 911 as long as possible with a combustion engine." Considering how strict European Union (EU) regulations are on ICE-powered vehicles, this doesn't seem like the best idea, but Porsche does have a sizeable synthetic fuel venture.

Karl Dums, head of eFuels at Porsche, has said that the company's electrification strategy runs separately from its synthetic fuel project. Last year, Porsche shelled out $75 million USD (around $121.4 million) on multiple eFuel production facilities.

Now we know one of Porsche's goals is to keep selling ICE 911s into the following decade and keep its most traditionalist fans happy. Perhaps not too pleased, though, as even the 911 will almost certainly receive a hybrid powertrain sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, its more receptive customer base will enjoy all-electric versions of the Taycan, Macan, Boxster, Cayman, and Cayenne. The Macan EV will also reportedly arrive next year, but not before making its global debut before the end of this year.