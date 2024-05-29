Porsche 911 T-Hybrid: fewer turbos, more electricity

Porsche has launched what it calls a "fundamental upgrade" of its iconic 911, featuring petrol-electric hybrid power.

Two electric motors for new 911 GTS: one for the turbo, another for the gearbox.

The GTS version of the upgraded 911 now features a 3.6-litre boxer-six engine with a "T-Hybrid" system that features a new electric exhaust gas turbocharger, with a motor placed between the compressor and turbine wheel to bring the turbocharger up to speed with no delay.

The electric turbo motor also functions as a generator, making up to 11kW. This energy is extracted from the exhaust gas flow. The wastegate-free electric turbocharger allows the use of only one turbocharger instead of the previous two.

The powertrain also includes an electric motor integrated into the new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK). Even at idle speed, it can supply up to 150Nm and provide a power boost of up to 40kW.

Porsche says the T-Hybrid system is derived from motorsport.

Porsche couples both electric motors to a high-voltage battery. It corresponds in size and weight to a conventional 12-volt starter battery, but stores up to 1.9kWh and operates at 400 volts. There's an additional lightweight lithium-ion battery for the 12v on-board electrical system.

Even without electrical assistance, the boxer engine delivers 357kW/570Nm. Combined output is 398kW/610Nm, a 45kW increase over the previous 911 GTS. The weight increase over its predecessor is just 50kg.

New rear styling supposed to make 911 look wider. As if that was necessary.

The suspension of the GTS has also been revised. For the first time, rear-axle steering now comes as standard. Porsche has integrated the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) anti-roll stabilisation system into the high-voltage system of the performance hybrid.

The new GTS can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.0 seconds and reach 312km/h.

Standard 911 Carrera also gets an engine upgrade, but no electrification.

The 911 Carrera has also been upgraded, but it sticks with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine. This engine, too, has been comprehensively revamped. It has now adopted the intercooler from the Turbo models, which sits directly under the rear grille. The turbochargers in the new 911 Carrera are from the previous GTS model.

With these modifications, Porsche achieves a power boost to 290kW/450Nm. The new Carrera coupe goes from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds (3.9sec with the Sport Chrono package) with a top speed of 294km/h.

All light functions are now inside the single headlight. So no more separate driving lights.

Porsche has streamlined the exterior design of the 911 with new model-specific bumpers. For the first time, it has also integrated all light functions into the matrix LED headlights of the 911, with their distinctive four-point graphic. This makes it possible to omit the front driving lights and creates space for larger cooling vents.



On the GTS models, the front end has five vertically arranged active cooling air flaps visible from the outside and another hidden flap for closing the bypass on each side. For the first time in the 911, these are complemented by adaptive front diffusers in the underbody.

You can spot the GTS by these five vertical flaps at the front.

When power demand is high, the flaps direct large amounts of air to the car’s radiators. The sensors for the assistance systems are located behind a high-gloss surface below the number plate.

The redesigned light strip with an integrated arc and "Porsche" logo is intended to make the rear of the 911 appear deeper and wider. A redesigned rear grille with five fins per side connects to the rear window. The number plate is positioned higher. Model-specific exhaust systems are integrated into the striking diffuser fins.

New dashboard is fully digital and features complete Apple CarPlay integration.

For the first time, 911 has a fully digital instrument cluster. The 12.6-inch curved display offers up to seven views, including an exclusive Classic display inspired by the traditional five-tube Porsche dial design with a central tachometer.



The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system is still operated via the high-resolution central display with a 10.9-inch screen. Apple CarPlay is now more deeply integrated into the car. If desired, it displays information in the instrument cluster and enables the operation of vehicle functions directly in the Apple ecosystem.

GTS comes in coupe (centre), cabriolet (right) and Targa (left) models.

The new 911 GTS T-Hybrid starts at $343,900, with deliveries for New Zealand expected at the start of 2025; it will be also be available in all-wheel drive, cabriolet and Targa (exclusively AWD) versions.

The 911 Carrera is $268,900 and will arrive in the final quarter of this year.