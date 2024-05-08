Polestar vehicles likely to offer next-gen Apple CarPlay support

In a refreshing contrast to some of its rivals, Polestar seems to be embracing a more inclusive approach towards Apple's next-generation CarPlay.

While other automakers like Mercedes-Benz steer clear of extensive digital integration, Polestar's CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, has expressed openness to allowing Apple a significant presence within their vehicles' digital interfaces.

Embracing Apple CarPlay

Polestar 2

Ingenlath discussed the potential of integrating Apple's CarPlay across all screens in Polestar vehicles during a recent episode of The Verge's Decoder podcast.

Unlike the current CarPlay, which operates within limited confines, the next-generation CarPlay aims to offer more immersive and extensive control over the car's digital environment.

The CEO clarified, however, that while CarPlay might extend its reach, it would not overpower the vehicle's core systems.

"The majority of the software of the car is hidden in the background. It is our software that is doing all the drivetrain, the safety, everything. That is where we really talk about this, but it's an important part. I will not take that away. It's very important because it's for the customer," Ingenlath elaborated.

When asked about fully adopting CarPlay, Ingenlath responded affirmatively, underlining his confidence in the distinctiveness of Polestar's existing system coupled with Google Automotive Services (GAS).

"Yes, of course. Because I know that they're not taking over. It is a catered experience. Then you have a certain interface that is a bit different from Apple. I believe that we have to be proud enough and powerful enough in thinking that we actually have a very competitive and great original experience that we make together with the GAS system. I'm not afraid of that competition, and it would be strange to prohibit our customers if they have that preference."

The misconception about CarPlay's role

Porsche's version of Apple's next-gen CarPlay

There's a common misconception that integrating CarPlay might mean letting Apple's operating system control all vehicular functions.

However, as Ingenlath and other industry sources clarify, this is different. Even with an expanded interface, CarPlay is designed to run on the iPhone, essentially mirroring its functionality onto the car's screens rather than embedding an entirely new operating system within the vehicle itself.

As the industry moves towards more connected and interoperable digital ecosystems, Polestar's openness positions it as a preferred choice for tech-savvy drivers.

Only a few luxury brands, like Aston Martin and Porsche, have committed to adopting the next-generation CarPlay, and many others remain cautious or are still deciding.

Polestar's stance shows a willingness to adapt to consumer preferences and strategic foresight to enhance user experience without compromising the integrity of their vehicular systems.

This move could set a new trend in car-device digital integration, where user choice and advanced technology coexist seamlessly.