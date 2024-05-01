Polestar recently showcased an innovative fast-charging technology that marks a potential game changer for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

During a demonstration on Sweden's west coast, a prototype Polestar 5, equipped with a next-generation battery pack, achieved remarkable charging speeds, potentially redefining the standard for EV capabilities.

10-minute EV charge times within reach

Polestar conducted the test several weeks back, highlighting the incredible fast charging capabilities of the prototype's battery, developed in collaboration with StoreDot, a leader in advanced battery tech.

Special silicon-based cells enabled the Polestar 5's 77kWh battery pack to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in only 10 minutes while adding up to 320km of range. The system achieves stable charging speeds of around 310kW with a peak of up to 380 kW.

For comparison, the new Polestar 4 handles up to a 200kW DC connection, though it uses only around 135kW on average. Fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes around 35 minutes and adds less than 300km of range.

Jens Groot, Polestar's Battery System Chief Engineer, emphasised the gravity of this achievement, stating, "For a standard vehicle without any novel cooling systems, we are looking at charging speeds I haven't seen anywhere else."

This feat by Polestar is particularly noteworthy as it maintains consistent charging without the power reduction typically observed as the battery nears max capacity.

Next-gen battery tech

These EV battery advancements become possible through special silicon-dominant anodes used in the battery cells, which StoreDot has been developing for the past few years.

According to Dan Corfas, Director of Product and System Engineering at StoreDot, these anodes allow the battery to meet high energy and fast charging requirements simultaneously, an approach that differs from traditional EV cell chemistries that focus either on energy or power.

This breakthrough not only boosts the battery's charging speed but also its speed consistency, maintaining steady charge rates throughout the session. "With this battery, it almost doesn't matter when you stop to charge your car. Whether you stop to recharge at 10 percent or 60 percent, you'll achieve the same speeds," Jens adds.

Looking ahead

Polestar's battery advancements may have significant implications for the future of EVs, particularly in alleviating range and charging anxiety - a persistent barrier to EV adoption.

Polestar's CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, reiterated this idea: "Charging and range anxiety are the most significant concerns that hold people back from switching to an EV."

While the technology showcased remains in the prototype stage, Polestar anticipates two to three more years of development before potentially introducing it to production models. That means the upcoming Polestar 2 successor has a solid chance of receiving a next-gen battery pack.