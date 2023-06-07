Polestar 2 over the air update: now you can watch YouTube in your EV

An integrated YouTube app is among the over the air (OTA) updates being issued for the Polestar 2 - the 15th series of upgrades since the model was launched in 2020. Available while the car is parked... of course.

OTA updates are now quite common for new cars that are "live" with SIM cards installed. New software can be sent and installed automatically, often while the car is parked at the owner's home.

The update also includes significant changes to Polestar’s Range Assistant app, which now allows drivers to monitor energy consumption over the previous 20, 40 or 100km, with real-time information enabling them to adjust their driving style to improve efficiency.

A revised algorithm for projected range shown by the app is able to account for changes in environmental and other factors.

It is now also possible for the driver to see this real-world related range figure in the driver display, rather than the default range projection that relates to standard certified data.

Polestar and sister brand Volvo were the first carmakers in the world to have fully integrated Google operating systems (hence the YouTube feature).

However, the infotainment still allows for Apple CarPlay phone projection, which also receives extended functionality in the latest update: integration of additional phone and media information on the home screen tile, handling of calls using steering wheel buttons, and projection of calls and Apple Maps into the driver display.

"YouTube is great for entertainment while charging, and our updated Range Assistant app delivers more accurate predictions and supports an improved driving style," says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

"Bringing Apple Maps to the driver display is one of many important updates to Apple CarPlay in Polestar 2.”