Pininfarina launches Bruce Wayne-themed hypercars: the Batman Battista, basically

"I'm Batman": these are words billionaires who haven't quite grown up can now say with a bit more conviction, following the launch of a range of Bruce Wayne-themed Pininfarina EV hypercars. No, really.

Battista Dark Knight: fully approved and marketed by Warner Bros. To the hypercar!

Bruce Wayne is of course the super-rich alter-ego of DC super hero Batman. But if you didn't know that, you've probably stopped reading already.

The range includes two versions each of two cars: the B95 Hyper Barchetta (which Pininfarina claims is the world's first electric open-top hypercar) and Battista Hyper GT.

The two versions are Gotham and Dark Knight, which the company says feature "unique and previously unseen technical specifications".

B95 Hyper Barchetta Gotham: a more gentle side of Bruce, apparently.

All four models are powered by a 120kWh lithium-ion battery and four motors to generate 1400kW. The sub-2.0 second 0-100km/h sprint is faster than a current Formula 1 car.

Both Battista and B95 models have unique cabin features, including an instruction voice inspired by Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler and assistant, Alfred Pennyworth.

Battista Gotham: no matter which you choose, 0-100km/h in under 2sec is assured.

The Battista models also have tailgate shark fins and louver openings in the front and rear carbon fibre wings, to improve overall aerodynamic efficiency towards the rear airbrake and vehicle side body.

The exterior is completed with Wayne Enterprises logos on the side skirts and roof, and all models display a unique aluminium chassis and door plate.

The interiors of both the Battista Gotham and Dark Knight cars have a completely new door and roof design, where a large portion of the roof is curved glass.

Gotham specification

The Gotham trim is "intended to reflect the more gentle, civilian sophistication of Bruce Wayne". Okay then.

Tan interiors are a signature of the Gotham models. Helps Bruce relax.

Both the B95 and Battista models are upholstered in a distinctive tan leather that includes bespoke quilting in the centre panels, along with tan stitching.

The bodywork is finished in Argento Vittorio gloss paint, with Nero Torino gloss paint Goccia roof. To finish the look, the brand’s iconic "F" logo is back-lit and made of brushed and polished anodised aluminium. The 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels are finished with a Prezioso Evoluzione gloss black face and matt black channel rim.

The Gotham B95’s wheels closely match those of the Gotham Battista, except they are finished in a matt black inner and gloss black outer ring, with Titan callipers and a brushed aluminium anodised black rim centre lock ring to complete the look.

Dark Knight specification

By contrast, the Dark Knight design "reflects Bruce Wayne’s use of technology to maintain an edge in his fight against Gotham City’s criminal underworld".

Dark Knight specification features darker interior; more tech-focused.

These vehicles feature black Alcantara and black leather upholstery, with a unique black and gold duo-tone contrast stitch.

The bodywork is finished in Nero Profondo gloss, with Nero Torino Goccia roof, and Glorioso ceramic-polished rims.

Somewhere along the way, Pininfarina seems to have forgotten Bruce Wayne is fictional. Says the company: "As a visionary entrepreneur with a passion for cutting-edge innovation and sustainable technology, Wayne’s elegant and refined taste matches Automobili Pininfarina's bespoke Italian design and luxury customer experience, where clients co-curate their ‘dream car’ together with the artisans and design team in the Cambiano Atelier."

The whole project is a partnership between Pininfarina and Wayne Enterprises, a luxury brand developed by Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products. The cars will be available to purchase at BruceWayneX.com, at prices ranging from NZ$6.2m to $8.9m.