Peugeot unveils 2025 e-5008 7-seat electric SUV

Peugeot has introduced the 2025 e-5008, a versatile seven-seat SUV designed to cater to different driving preferences.

Offering an array of powertrains, including plug-in hybrid (PHEV), mild-hybrid (MHEV), and battery-electric (BEV) options, the e-5008 emerges as a formidable contender to the Tesla Model Y.

Powertrain options

At the heart of the new Peugeot e-5008's appeal is its broad spectrum of powertrain choices aimed at delivering efficient performance and versatility.

The electric variants start with the base Electric 210 model, producing 157kW, followed by the Electric 230 Long Range version, which bumps the output to 170kW. Both models offer a torque figure of 345Nm.

For those seeking more power, the Electric 320 Dual Motor AWD version provides an impressive 235kW and 515Nm of torque.

In addition to its full electric options, the e-5008 lineup includes a 48-volt mild hybrid variant. It features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 100kW.

There's also a PHEV version that combines a 92kW electric motor with a 110kW 1.6-litre engine, enabling an electric-only range of 79km.

Battery and range

The e-5008 shines in its battery performance and range capabilities.

The fully electric models utilise a 73kWh battery for the Electric 210 and 320, offering a range of approximately 500km.

Meanwhile, the Long Range model is equipped with a beefier 98kWh battery pack, extending the range to 660km.

Notably, these figures surpass those of the Tesla Model Y when measured on the WLTP cycle. That electric SUV tops out at 541km of range in its Long Range RWD configuration.

Charging is equally efficient, with the e-5008 supporting up to 160kW DC charging. This lets owners add up to 100km of range in just 10 minutes.

Distinctive looks

The 2025 e-5008 not only competes on performance but also aesthetics and tech features.

The new electric SUV boasts Peugeot's signature design elements, such as the lion's claw daytime running lights (DRLs), and introduces a new design approach for Peugeot with reduced decorative inserts.

The cabin also gets a 21-inch screen equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and customisable 'i-Toggles' for easy access to the vehicle's features.

Adding to its tech, Peugeot integrates generative AI features, adding ChatGPT functionality into the E-5008's infotainment system and promising an enhanced voice command experience.

Pricing and availability

The new Peugeot e-5008 represents a bold step forward for the French carmaker, offering a compelling mix of design, technology, and performance that positions it as an intriguing and perhaps more family-friendly alternative to the Tesla Model Y.

While pricing details for the 2025 e-5008 remain a mystery, launching with competitive pricing to complement its impressive list of features seems like the way to go for Peugeot.

Peugeot New Zealand has yet to confirm local availability, but the petrol-powered 5008 is still available to Kiwi buyers. It starts at $64,990, but a factory discount of $10,000 pushes the price down to $54,990 (before on-road costs) until the end of March.

So far, the only Peugeot EVs available in NZ include the e-208 mini hatchback and a pair of commercial vehicles in the e-Partner and e-Expert. But the new e-2008 EV SUV is also on its way, set to arrive here in late 2024 alongside its petrol counterpart.