Petrol-powered 2025 Mini Cooper bound for New Zealand

Towards the end of 2023, Mini unveiled the 2025 Cooper hatchback in all-electric form.

Now the British carmaker has revealed the petrol-powered variants, and it's also coming to New Zealand, along with the electric version - in the third quarter of 2024.

The announcement comes as Mini New Zealand enjoyed record-breaking sales last year, with 1048 registrations and a 23 per cent increase from the previous year.

Next-gen Mini Cooper with petrol power

Now in its fifth generation, the combustion-engined Mini Cooper looks almost identical to its electrified sibling.

The hatchback maintains its classic charm, with subtle updates like larger front grilles distinguishing it from the Cooper EV.

The design also features the signature circular LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and triangular matrix taillights.

Powertrain options

Two variants of the 2025 Mini Cooper will be available in New Zealand: Cooper C and Cooper S.

The Cooper C packs a 3-cylinder engine, delivering 115kW and 230Nm of torque while achieving 0 to 100km/h in a relatively pedestrian 7.7 seconds.

On the other hand, the Cooper S is equipped with a 150 kW/300Nm 4-cylinder engine, sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in a more respectable 6.6 seconds.

Mini has focused on enhancing the driving experience with a finely-tuned suspension and damping system aimed at agile handling.

The updated Cooper models also come with high-performance brakes, though specifics are yet to be revealed.

Of course, there's no manual gearbox this time around, as Mini has pledged to remove the option from its entire lineup.

Interior and tech innovations

Inside, drivers will find advanced technology such as onboard navigation with 3D visualisation, augmented view, and support for a digital key via the Mini smartphone app.

The cabin boasts a round OLED centre display, a panoramic glass roof, wireless smartphone charging, and a stylish two-tone textile dashboard.

Mini goes big on safety with the inclusion of a radar sensor and 12 ultrasonic sensors. The car also boasts driver assistance systems like lane-keeping assist and automatic speed and distance control.

Pricing and availability

The petrol-powered 2025 Mini Cooper will be available in four trim levels: Essential, Classic, Favoured, and JCW - allowing extensive customisation.

Mini New Zealand has yet to announce detailed specs and pricing, but it says that will come closer to launch.