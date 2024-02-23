Peter Fonda's iconic motorcycle from Easy Rider hits auction block

Film and TV memorabilia vendor Propstore is set to auction the iconic 'Captain America' Panhead chopper motorcycle from the 1969 cult classic Easy Rider starring Peter Fonda.

The first Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024, scheduled for March, features over 1700 lots, with the highlight being one of the two motorcycles Fonda used in the film.

The auction is expected to fetch upwards of US$8 million (around NZ$12.9 million) in total sales.

The motorcycle's role in Easy Rider's legacy

Easy Rider, a film that became an emblem of 1960s American counterculture, featured this motorcycle in one of that cinematic era's most memorable scenes.

In the film's climax, the motorcycle, ridden by Peter Fonda's character Wyatt, meets a tragic end.

This bike, restored post-filming, is the same one used in that iconic scene. The film's impact was significant, leading to nominations for Academy Awards, a Cannes Film Festival award, and induction into the US Library of Congress' National Film Registry.

Journey and restoration

Originally designed by motorcycle builders Cliff Vaughs and Ben Hardy with input from Fonda, two 'Captain America' motorcycles were made for the film.

The one up for auction, with VIN '53FL5070', was restored by Dan Haggerty, who maintained the bikes during Easy Rider's production.

The motorcycle underwent further restoration after being sold to a private collector around 2002 and was displayed at the National Motorcycle Museum in Iowa for over a decade.

Verified authenticity

A replica of the "Captain America" motorcycle was constructed by Haggerty in the 1990s, leading to some confusion over the original's authenticity.

However, extensive archival review and expert analysis by motorcycle expert Glenn Bator has confirmed the authenticity of the motorcycle for auction.

It is believed to be the sole remaining original 'Captain America' from Easy Rider.

The auctioned motorcycle features a Harley-Davidson Panhead overhead-valve engine, a chrome hard-tail frame and is adorned with the iconic Stars and Stripes emblem.

Despite restoration, signs of wear and age are evident. The gas tank bears Peter Fonda's autograph, dated 2003.

The motorcycle comes with a bill of sale, but no warranty or title is implied regarding its roadworthiness.

Auction details

The auction, taking place from 12 to 14 March 2024, offers both in-room and online bidding options. Interested parties can register and place bids at Propstore's website.

The motorcycle's estimated value ranges between US$200,000 and $400,000 (NZ$322k to $644k), making it a coveted piece for collectors and film enthusiasts alike.