Peter Brock’s personal VK Group A SS Commodore goes up for auction

Recently launched in this part of the world, Collecting Cars, the global online platform for the sale of classic, performance and collectible cars, has just listed what is probably Australia’s most famous ex-company car.

Peter Brock’s personal HDT VK Group A SS, car number 005 (of course) of just 500 examples built by HDT (Holden Dealer Team) to meet international Group A racing homologation requirements, has just been listed on the site.

This historically important example of Australia’s most famous ‘Blue Meanie’ – a four-speed manual example – has just 79,724 kilometres on its odometer and was completed at the original HDT workshops in Port Melbourne, Victoria in May 1985.

Built to official factory specifications, including Group 3 components such as full Bilstein suspension, a race-bred front air dam and rear deck lid spoiler, the VK packs a 4.9-litre Holden V8 engine that produced a peak power level of 196kW at 5,200 RPM and a peak torque of 418Nm at 3,600 RPM.

The V8 features an 8.8:1 compression ratio, L34 heavy-duty conrods and HDT high-performance crossflow cylinder heads with larger valves and machined combustion chambers, as well as Crane adjustable roller rocker arms, reduced length hardened push rods, hardened steel push rod guide plates, high-lift camshaft and matched lifters, double row timing chain, inlet manifold matched to cylinder head ports, a high capacity air cleaner with chrome cover and cold air intake, Rochester four-barrel carburettor, high-pressure electric fuel pump and Group A headers.

Included in the car’s comprehensive document file is an HDT letter confirming it as initially being Peter Brock’s personal company car. The letter is signed by his long-time teammate, the late John Harvey. It is also accompanied by a large folder of supporting paperwork, invoices, period advert clippings and HDT literature and the original radiator.

“This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Australian motoring history,” said Lee Hallett, Head of the Asia-Pacific region at Collecting Cars. “If there is one Holden model that represents the best of Brock and the Commodore’s racing success it is the HDT VK Group A SS. And to own car 005 would be any dedicated Brock fan’s dream.”

The HDT VK Group A SS is widely regarded as the most famous Commodore model series created, thanks in large part to Peter Brock’s successful racing career with Holden, and is instantly recognisable thanks to its distinct Formula Blue paintwork, which is the inspiration for its nickname.

As of this writing the car has attracted 40 bids and is currently sitting at AU$300,500 (NZ$328,836).