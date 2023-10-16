A heart rate study recently conducted by Auto Trader UK has shed light on the dread drivers feel towards parking, especially parallel parking. The data indicated a whopping 57 per cent average surge in heart rates as drivers executed a parallel parking manoeuvre. Astonishingly, close to one-fifth of the participants revealed they’d rather brave the task of catching a spider than attempting to parallel park.

Parallel parking dread

The study was meticulously conducted, comparing resting heart rates to peak heart rates during three crucial parking manoeuvres: parallel parking, reverse bay parking, and forward bay parking. The heart rate spike served as a reliable indicator of heightened stress levels amongst drivers while parking.

On average, a nearly 48 per cent increase in heart rate was observed, affirming the anxiety-inducing nature of parking manoeuvres. The gender breakdown further revealed that male participants experienced a higher heart rate surge than females, with a 50 per cent versus 46 per cent spike, respectively.

Spiking heart rates

Among the manoeuvres, parallel parking stood out as the most fearsome, causing heart rates to soar by over 57 per cent on average. Men found it particularly daunting with a 58 per cent increase in heart rate, marginally higher than the 56 per cent increase observed among female drivers.

Following closely, reverse bay parking claimed the second spot with an average heart rate surge of 46 per cent. Yet again, male drivers were more affected with a 51 per cent surge compared to 42 per cent among female drivers. The trio of stressful manoeuvres was completed by forward bay parking, which saw an average heart rate rise of 41 per cent.

Auto Trader didn't stop at just heart rates. They delved deeper through a survey involving over 1200 drivers to uncover activities deemed scarier than parallel parking. The findings were somewhat comical yet telling, with 19 per cent of drivers equating the fear of parallel parking to watching a horror movie or visiting the dentist. The data interestingly aligns with another survey which disclosed that 21 per cent of Brits suffer from arachnophobia, the fear of spiders.

Gender dynamics

There was a slight gender divergence in the fear factor. While 18 per cent of male drivers would rather catch a spider than parallel park, 21 per cent of female drivers found the thought of parallel parking more daunting than a dental visit.

The survey also threw light on attitudes towards parking. A significant 26 per cent of motorists admitted to finding parallel parking stressful and 25 per cent confessed to driving past a parking space to avoid the daunting task of parallel parking. Moreover, 23 per cent have asked a passenger to parallel park for them, potentially overlooking the legal ramifications.

Furthermore, the survey spotlighted that 11 per cent of drivers opt for illegal parking to sidestep challenging parking situations, with individuals aged 25-34 being the most likely culprits. This insight into the parking phobia among UK drivers presents a clear call to action for better driver training and perhaps, more innovative parking solutions to alleviate the fear and make urban driving a less stressful experience.

Ultimately, the study shows us the parking anxieties common among UK drivers, sparking curiosity about whether New Zealand drivers experience similar issues. While no identical study has been conducted in New Zealand, experience and anecdotal evidence among locals suggests that parking could indeed be a source of stress for many Kiwi drivers.

What about you? Do you have trouble with parallel parking? Answer the poll below and let us know!