Following on from its sharp offer to match the rebate on its all-electric Mokka-e, Opel New Zealand has announced that any ICE vehicle purchased during July will come with a year's worth of free fuel, effectively replacing the rebate the efficient ICE models used to attract under the old Clean Car Discount policy, but lost from the start of this month following a revamp of the scheme.

The company says the offer applies to the Astra, Grandland, Corsa and Mokka models, which all now sit in the zero band, and the annual fuel calculation is based on 14,000 km per annum used by Rightcar’s estimation for those models.

The free fuel total will be applied individually to each vehicle sold and presented as MTA fuel vouchers.

Opel NZ released examples, with the Corsa SRi coming with $2040 worth of MTA vouchers, while the Mokka SRi will come with $2230 worth of vouchers. The Astra SRi and Grandland SRi will get $2000 and $2120 respectively.

As of the first of this month the tweaks the Government made to the Clean Car Discount policy came into effect, with a tightening of the rebate that meant many hybrids are no longer eligible for a rebate, while a lot of straight-ICE vehicles that sat in the zero band (no fee, no rebate) will now be hit with a fee.

The zero band has shifted from its previous range of 147 to 192g/km of CO2 down to 101 to 149g, meaning that vehicles that emit between 101g and 147g that previously received a rebate will no longer get one, while cars between 149g and 192g that previously didn't attract a fee now do. No Opel models currently attract a fee.