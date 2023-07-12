One-off Ferrari KC23 showcased as futuristic track car

Fresh off unveiling the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider, Ferrari is at it again, this time with a one-off, track-only beast dubbed the KC23.

Based on the 488 GT3 Evo race car, the KC23 comes from Ferrari's Special Projects division, which has a documented history of designing mad one-offs for wealthy clients.

But the KC23 ditches almost everything from the 488, including each line, glass, and lighting. It features a massive, removable wing and foldable, motorised air vents at the rear - so the owner can showcase the vehicle's design details at a moment's notice.

And who wouldn't? Below the rear wing is a wraparound light bar reminiscent of last year's Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo concept. That alone is worth more than a few stares, but it also features butterfly doors - something we typically only see on Ferrari's most ridiculous models.

Meanwhile, power output is unconfirmed for the 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 mill, but we can surmise that it delivers at least as much power as a road-legal 488 GTB from 2015, which makes 486 kW. But the KC23 has no imposed limitations, for competition or otherwise, so it likely has even more performance on tap.

Inside, the KC23 remains faithful to its race car counterpart, retaining the yoke steering unit, digital instrument cluster, and a full cage. The bucket seats come clad in Alcantara for a more modern feel, and there are three cameras that send a live rear-view feed to matching monitors up front.

Ferrari says this one-off project may hint at the future of its commercial supercars, but what exactly it pertains to is anyone's guess at this point.

With that said, you can catch the Ferrari KC23 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England, from 13 to 16 July. And again at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy, from 1 August to 2 October.

Other than that, you'll likely never see the KC23 in the metal again, as it was developed over three years for one of Ferrari's "most passionate collectors."