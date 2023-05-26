No mere reveal: Aston Martin DB12 makes Kiwi debut hours after global launch

It’s a long way from Cannes to Auckland city, but Aston Martin’s new DB12 made its Kiwi debut just hours after the global reveal, at Aston Martin New Zealand (above).

It’s the only example currently in the Asia Pacific region, for launch, marketing and display purposes before it leaves to tour other parts of the region. It’ll be on public show at the Aston showroom (119 Great North Road) from 10am on Saturday 27 May.

The company says the "mere" Grand Tourer tag is not enough for its comprehensive (80 per cent is changed) overhaul of the DB11: “This is the world’s first Super Tourer”.

In fact, Aston says the DB12 spearheads its next generation of models, which will all be “characterised by prodigious performance and pinpoint dynamics”.

Every detail has been honed, from extra structural stiffness in the chassis to new suspension and bespoke Michelin Pilot 5 S tyres with “AML” naming codes.

Despite the name, there’s no V12 option for the new model as there was with the DB11. A new version of the Mercedes-AMG 4.0-litre biturbo V8 makes 500kW/800Nm – a 34 per cent increase in torque over the outgoing V8. Zero to 100km/h takes 3.6 seconds.

These higher outputs have been achieved through modified cam profiles, optimised compression ratios, larger diameter turbochargers, and increased cooling.

The suspension has new adaptive dampers, with a new Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) system and Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff) that can go from zero to locked in milliseconds.

Despite the stuff that makes the car go faster and do big skids, one of the biggest advances is the cabin infotainment system. Aston Martin has long been saddled with outdated previous-generation Mercedes-Benz OS (not even a touch screen in sight), but the DB12 introduces a bespoke in-house setup that looks truly modern and high-tech.

It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with an integrated multi-screen system using 10.25in displays.

However, DB12 retains physical controls for key mechanical operations such as gear selection, drive-mode selection, heating and ventilation. There are also physical override switches for chassis, ESP and exhaust, Lane Assist and Park Distance Control.

The new infotainment system’s online connectivity brings a new companion Aston Martin app for owners, which will bring over the air (OTA) updates and diagnostics to the brand for the first time.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed for NZ, although deliveries should start before the end of this year. Expect it to be in the $400k bracket.

The DB12 comes in the year of Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary and 75 years of the DB model line.

For the record, the first DB to be imported into NZ was in 1955: an Imperial Crimson DB2/4, purchased in Lower Hutt. Aston is all about the detail…