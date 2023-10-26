Nissan Sakura: Japan's top-selling EV is less than $23k

The most popular electric vehicles (EVs) in New Zealand in terms of sales performance include the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, BYD Atto 3, and MG ZS. The tiny Nissan Sakura, save for being an EV, has almost nothing in common with these vehicles. Yet it's the best-selling all-electric model in Japan. But why?

Breaking the mould

The Sakura, priced at a mere ¥2 million (less than $23k), has quickly ascended the sales charts as Japan's most preferred EV, outshining global giants like Tesla and BYD.

This modestly priced minivan-style hatchback is a joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi, demonstrating how frugality coupled with functionality can win over a market. Last year, the Kei-class car won Japan's Car of the Year and Kei Car of the Year awards, shocking the market and giving us a hint of what drives the Japanese market.

Moreover, with over 35,000 units sold in 2023, the Sakura accounts for nearly half of all EV sales in Japan, a remarkable feat in a market where EVs constitute less than 5 per cent of the auto market.

A peek under the hood

Despite its diminutive size, the Sakura boasts a range of 180km on a single charge and can reach speeds of up to 130km/h. The car's lithium-ion battery, a compact yet powerful unit, shows how far Nissan has come with its electric powertrain technology since the LEAF.

The Kei to success

The Sakura's triumph also spotlights the broader category of Kei cars - compact vehicles engineered for Japan's narrow roads and bustling cities. The reduced size and cost of these vehicles appeal to a demographic that values practicality and affordability over luxury, making them an ideal choice for urban and rural locales.

Nissan's recent market success with the Sakura has also garnered the attention of other Japanese automakers, including Honda and Toyota, which plan to release their own Sakura fighters as soon as next year.

Would it make sense for NZ?

Back home, where this year's cheapest EV has either been the MG4 or GWM Ora, depending on the day, would the Nissan Sakura have a place in the market? It would be the most affordable all-electric car in the country - by a long shot. Let us know what you think by answering the poll below!