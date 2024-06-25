Nissan's Classic Car Restoration Club in Japan has just completed the restoration of the iconic Pulsar GTI-R (Sunny GTI-R) that competed in the 1991 and 1992 Group A World Rally Championship (WRC).

This revival project, a hallmark of the club, goes above and beyond restoring old vehicles. It also involves immersing themselves in the technical intricacies and the engineering practices of the era. And maintaining some of the patina if and where relevant.

Learning from the past

The Pulsar GTI-R, known for its advanced electronic 4WD system, debuted in the 1991 Safari Rally, in its left-hand drive export guise as the Sunny GTI-R, and was active in WRC for two years, stopping short of a three-year objective that might have seen the vehicle win it all, according to Nissan's plans.

The original vehicle was last driven by Swedish drivers Stig Blomqvist and Benny Melander in the 1992 RAC Rally, finishing a best ever of third place in Sweden that same year.

Though it never won an event, in Group N (production-based) form, it was also driven by Belgian Gregoire de Mevius, who notably won the 1992 Group N WRC championship.

Club representative Shinichi Kiga highlighted the educational value of this restoration, stating in Japanese: "There are three main reasons why we chose this car for restoration: to learn about the electronically controlled 4WD system technology of the time, to understand the structure of WRC Group A vehicles and their manufacturing know-how, and to grasp the details of WRC works activities.

"Additionally, although this car's 4WD system is mechanical, it actively changes torque from left to right, which is valuable for studying current technologies like Nissan’s e-4ORCE."

The challenges of restoration

Restoring the Pulsar GTI-R involved painstaking efforts, particularly given the limited availability of documentation and parts.

The club faced significant challenges, especially with the vehicle’s unique components such as the turbocharger setup and the electronically controlled differentials.

The restoration process required the team to rely on historical photographs, direct consultations with former engineers and a thorough examination of surviving parts.

The Pulsar GTI-R's engine, an SR20DET, featured modifications like a larger turbocharger and an intricate four-throttle intake system, a unique system which it shared with the 15,000 road cars built between 1990-1994.

The drivetrain included a six-speed dog-clutch transmission encased in magnesium and a bespoke electronic control system for the rear differential, showcasing the car's advanced rally-specific adaptations.

But the gearbox restoration posed significant challenges due to its bespoke nature and the use of a five-speed synchromesh transmission in production models.

The team would eventually overcome this and all other hurdles to bring the Pulsar GTI-R back to life, highlighting a host of unique features along the way: the bonnet scoops which were actually closed off from underneath, the front lights that improved airflow and made the engine run cooler, and front wheelarches that had to be enlarged to fit the rally tyres, with modifications to the bumper and the wheelarch radius itself, creating a misfit of its OE plastic wheel trims.

For a complete rundown and detail of the rebuild process, thanks to the wonders of Japanese-to-English translate, see the Japanese site here.

Looking ahead: Fairlady Z 300ZX

Following the successful revival of the Pulsar GTI-R, the club is set to restore the Fairlady Z 300ZX, a vehicle that triumphed in the All Japan Rally Championship in 1985.

The Fairlady Z 300ZX was celebrated for its powerful twin-turbo 3.0-litre engine and advanced aerodynamics, making it a formidable contender in its time.

The restoration will not only involve mechanical updates but also an in-depth study of its championship-winning features and innovations. It aims to resurrect the model that brought significant acclaim to Nissan in the rally scene.

This next project promises to be another deep dive into Nissan's rich motorsport heritage, blending technical restoration with historical accuracy and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.