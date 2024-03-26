Nissan plans 30 new models, 16 electrified cars by 2026

Nissan has unveiled plans to launch a remarkable fleet of 30 new models worldwide by 2026.

This ambitious initiative forms the core of 'The Arc' business strategy, which spans from 2024 to 2026, aiming to rejuvenate Nissan's product lineup and significantly boost its global sales.

An electrifying future

With the global auto industry at a pivotal turning point, Nissan's CEO, Makoto Uchida, shared during the company's three-year roadmap presentation that over half of these new models - 16, to be precise - will be electrified.

This move is in line with Nissan's vision to merge innovation with sustainability, ensuring that 60 per cent of its global lineup of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles gets refreshed.

Electrification is not merely a buzzword for Nissan but a comprehensive strategy aimed at making electric vehicles (EVs) more accessible and affordable.

By 2030, Nissan aspires to achieve a 30 per cent reduction in the cost of next-generation EVs, setting the stage for price parity between EVs and ICE vehicles. With this, Nissan ambitiously aims to enhance annual sales by 1 million units.

Global rollout

A teaser video gave fans a sneak peek into the future, showcasing a diverse range of models - from electric crossovers to next-generation family cars.

While the teaser was shrouded in mystery, the glimpses of LED lighting and distinct silhouettes promised an exciting array of vehicles, including successors to the Nissan Leaf and Micra, a fully electric Juke, and the latest Kicks.

The lineup also hints at a variety of SUVs, minivans, and even a midsize ute, signalling Nissan's intent to cater to a broad spectrum of consumer preferences and needs.

Nissan's rollout plan is as global as it is ambitious, with the company planning to introduce eight new models in China, seven in the US and Canada, and six in Europe, among other regions.

Notably, Nissan appears to be planning a one-tonne ute and an electric compact crossover SUV for New Zealand and Australia.

Leading the charge

Despite an almost equal split between ICE-powered and electrified vehicles in the initial rollout, Nissan is set to ramp up its investment in electrification, aiming for over 70 per cent by 2026.

By focusing on regions with a strong demand for electrified vehicles, such as China and Europe, Nissan is poised to reclaim its status as an EV innovator.

The company's approach to developing EVs in 'families' using modular manufacturing techniques not only streamlines production but also significantly reduces costs, making EVs more competitive and appealing to a broader audience.