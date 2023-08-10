Nissan E-racers: 20 things 6-10 year-olds think racecars will be able to do in the future

David Linklater

The Gran Turismo movie out in New Zealand theatres today (August 10) partly celebrates what Nissan did to bring young drivers into top-level motorsport with GT Academy. If you want to know more about that, Googling "GT Academy" might be a better idea than watching the movie (check out our review here). Enough said.

Anyway, now the Nissan Formula E Team has zeroed in on even younger future racers, by talking to children aged 6-10 in an "EV School" series in the UK.

The series follows the release of global research findings from One Poll, where 6000 kids from around the world were asked what they think motorsport will look like in 2043.

Predictions ranged from racing cars will float, to some going twice as fast as now, or being so safe that anyone can drive them.

Nissan Formula E Team drivers Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz have been involved in classroom sessions, which also allowed the kids to ask questions about the drivers' experiences behind the wheel.

Aside form sharing their wisdom, the youngsters were put through their paces in mini electric Nissan Ariyas. Which was clearly the best bit.

20 THINGS KIDS THINK RACECARS WILL DO IN THE FUTURE

  1. Fly
  2. Swim through water
  3. Change colour
  4. Drive fast on snow and ice
  5. Jump over other cars
  6. Create a shield to protect the car from crashes
  7. Go a million miles an hour
  8. Robot pit assistants
  9. Transform into something else like transformers
  10. Drive as fast in reverse as forwards
  11. Move at the speed of light
  12. Have tyres that change themselves
  13. Shoot lasers
  14. Be controlled by your mind
  15. Spherical wheels (like a ball) to go in any direction
  16. Turn invisible
  17. Be controlled by your eyes
  18. Shoot fire
  19. Move other cars out the way
  20. Teleport

