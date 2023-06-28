Nine new Auckland speed cameras to begin operating soon

Earlier this month, the New Zealand Transport Authority (NZTA) revealed the locations of the nine new speed cameras it's placing around Auckland.

Now the NK-7 cameras, which detect vehicle speed and lane positioning, are being installed at their respective locations and will reportedly be operational within two to six weeks.

According to Tara Macmillan, NZTA General Manager of Regulatory Transformation and System, the agency reviewed evidence and selected the camera locations based on where speeding-related crashes occur most in the Auckland area.

"At these nine new sites we've seen vehicles travelling between 30-60 percent over the 80 km/h speed limit, and at these kinds of speeds there's a higher risk of crashes resulting in deaths or serious injuries... We just want to see the public travelling at or below the speed limit in order for them and others to get home safely," Macmillan said.

While NZTA leads this project, Auckland Transport and Police will be responsible for camera operations until sometime in 2024. That could be because more cameras will be installed, with one batch arranged for November and another set next year. After that, NZTA will take over the day-to-day responsibilities.

As previously reported, these are the locations of the nine new Auckland speed cameras:

95a Ostrich Rd, Franklin

155 Mill Rd, Pukekohe East

121 Waitakere Rd, Taupaki

1456 Waiuku Rd, Waiuku

197-227 Glenbrook-Waiuku Rd, Waiuku

1680 Dairy Flat Highway, Dairy Flat

825 Papakura-Clevedon Rd, Ardmore

582 Linwood Rd, Karaka

49 McKenzie Rd, Kingseat.

The speed limit at all locations is 80 km/h.