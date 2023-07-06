Next-gen Toyota C-HR Hybrid: Is it coming to New Zealand?

Toyota recently debuted the next-generation C-HR, reavealing a wholly redesigned small SUV that will only be available with a selection of hybrid powertrains.

But is the all-new C-HR coming to New Zealand? We can now confirm that it is indeed arriving here in early 2024, although local specs and pricing have yet to be made known.

Based on what Toyota has already shown of the second-gen C-HR, we see the new hybrid SUV as a welcome (if not overdue) departure from its predecessor.

While the new C-HR retains its coupe-like styling, its latest design evokes the new Prius, down to the angular body lines and hook-shaped LED headlights.

The front fascia, meanwhile, features Toyota's current design language, which is also visible on the all-electric bZ4X.

But while the Prius was designed entirely in Japan, the C-HR comes from European designers. Manufacturing will also take place in Europe.

"The C-HR has gained a loyal following among New Zealand buyers looking for a sharply styled small SUV and this all-new model takes its dynamic good looks, performance, and features to an even more premium level, befitting its European origins," said Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand Vice President of New Vehicles.

Although Toyota is producing four hybrid powertrains for the C-HR, including two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions, only two hybrid electric (HEV) engines will make their way to New Zealand: 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre mills.

The 1.8-litre power plant is lifted straight out of the Corolla and delivers 103 kW, 15 per cent more than the current model. It comes in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) format.

Meanwhile, the more powerful 2.0-litre engine powers the top-spec GR Sport model. It generates 145 kW and comes with intelligent all-wheel-drive (AWD-i).

According to Toyota, the all-new C-HR was designed with sustainability in mind. In addition to improved fuel efficiency and reduced tailpipe emissions, it uses double the recycled plastics as the previous model.

As mentioned, the 2024 Toyota C-HR will debut in New Zealand early next year. Full specs and pricing will become available as the launch date approaches, so stay tuned to DRIVEN Car Guide to stay updated on the latest news.